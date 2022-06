Syracuse, N.Y. – At approximately 12:01 am this morning, The Syracuse Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 355 Mildred Avenue. The first fire units arrived on scene in under three minutes to find heavy fire showing from the upper floor of a 2.5 story wood frame residential structure. Five occupants evacuated the structure fire prior to the fire department’s arrival.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO