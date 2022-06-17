Jeanine Thompson of Great Oaks Bank Discusses Community Involvement

Georgia Tech-Savannah recently welcomed Crystal Nichols and Deidra Wirick to their team of CEISMC Educational Outreach Coordinators. Deidra Wirick, the new Educational Outreach Coordinator II, has seven years of classroom experience. She is responsible for creating and facilitating the summer and Saturday K-12 programs, organizing and promoting the K-12 competitions as well as teacher professional development. Crystal Nichols’ has several combined years of experience working in both K-12 education and in the public library system. Her role as Educational Outreach Coordinator I with Georgia Tech-Savannah includes much of the administrative, behind-the-scenes work to help all CEISMC programs continue running smoothly.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO