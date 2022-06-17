Jeanine Thompson of Great Oaks Bank Discusses Community Involvement

Representatives of Oliver Maner were proud to present the Savannah Bar Association with a check for $12,500 toward the Judge Eugene H. Gadsden Scholarship fund. From left, Oliver Maner attorneys Victoria Nease, William Drought, III, Joy Bonner, Paul H. Threlkeld, Amelia C. Stevens, Andrew M. Wilkes, Patrick T. O'Connor and William P. Franklin, Jr., present the check to Savannah Bar Association representatives Paul Johnson and Matthew E. Mills.
The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has announced that Chantal Emilie Audran will serve as its Acting Director, replacing Maria Procopio, formerly Executive Director, who will now focus her attention on exhibits. Audran previously served as the Center’s Curator. According to Cathy Sakas, president of the Tybee Island Marine...
The sweetest stores around are celebrating National Praline Day, Friday, June 24th by continuing their sweet partnership with America’s Second Harvest’s Kids Cafe. River Street Sweets • Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, the south’s signature candy franchise, along with parent companies River Street Sweets® and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen will donate 10 percent of all praline sales in stores on the 24th, and online the 24th – 26th to the Kids Cafe Program.
Dr. Kelsey Alexander has joined Coastal Care Partners, coastal Georgia’s premiere Healthcare solutions company. A Pediatrics Specialist, Dr. Alexander will head the company’s concierge pediatric clinic. According to Amy Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners, “We are thrilled to announce that Kelsey has joined our team. She has...
Georgia Tech-Savannah recently welcomed Crystal Nichols and Deidra Wirick to their team of CEISMC Educational Outreach Coordinators. Deidra Wirick, the new Educational Outreach Coordinator II, has seven years of classroom experience. She is responsible for creating and facilitating the summer and Saturday K-12 programs, organizing and promoting the K-12 competitions as well as teacher professional development. Crystal Nichols’ has several combined years of experience working in both K-12 education and in the public library system. Her role as Educational Outreach Coordinator I with Georgia Tech-Savannah includes much of the administrative, behind-the-scenes work to help all CEISMC programs continue running smoothly.
