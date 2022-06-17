Genshin Impact codes: free Primogems and Mora for June
Looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes ? With version 2.7 here and both Kuki Shinobu and Arataki Itto about to arrive, you're going to need a lot of Primogems if you want to grab any of the new characters. There are plenty of ways to farm for primos of course, and lots of events in the new version, but codes are a good way of supplementing what you have.Explore The Chasm with these Genshin Impact 2.7 guides
Genshin Impact 2.7 : Everything we know
Genshin Impact Red Dye : Next quest
Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu : Trusted lieutenant
Genshin Impact Yelan build : Hydro spy
Genshin Impaact Xiao build : Demon hunter
After all, buying Genesis Crystals to wish for every new five-star is basically unaffordable, and a lot of money to drop in a game. So it's far better to save up your primogems for a character you really want, and use the occasional code or giveaway to get a few extra wishes on the side.
These usually drop around the livestream for each new version, and expire within a day or so, but there are sometimes others, and there are currently a few that still work in the list at time of writing this. There's also a round-up of recent events and giveaways for more primogems, as well as an explanation of how to redeem your codes and get the stuff.
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes
- GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, three Hero’s Wit (this code doesn't expire)
- MTNUJBXDD72R - 60 primogems, five adventurer’s experience
Expired codes:
- LANVJSFUD6CM
- DTNUKTWCC6D9
- HSNUKTXCCPWV
- MS7C3SV8DMZH
- ZSPDKSC3V8V5
- FANRONGCHANGSHENG
- SA7V2DRZGAU5
- PSNVJURZZSD9
- 5SPDKV8ZHBFV
- ETNU2DN5NZRR
- BSPD3ZRXU985
- BSNDJC747Z7D
- AS7CJDP4NG7H
- KB6DKDNM7H49
- NB6VKHQWVANZ
- LBNDKG8XDTND
- BSNUJGQFUTPM
- NTPVU7JTJYPD
- CB7UU6KT2H59
- DSPVUN2BKH5M
- GenshinEpic
- GenshinGalaxy
- LS6T4L9ZZ7TH
- GBNA9J5H9Y4H
- AS6BQKLY9GLD
How to redeem
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
To redeem your Genshin Impact code simply follow these instructions:
- Head on over to miHoYo's gift redemption site
- Log in to your account and region
- Copy a code from the list into the box
- Head to your in-game mailbox to get your rewards
Do note that you have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem the codes. If you're looking for some tips to raise you rank, this Genshin Impact guide can help.
How to get Primogems
How to get more Primogems
If you're looking for more ways to get Genshin Impact Primogems or Fates so you can wish for characters, here's a list of how to source some:
- Exploration: Both opening chests and activating waypoints out in the world gives you some Primogems, as does completing one-time dungeon domains you find.
- Commissions: The best way to get Primogems is completing the daily commissions in your adventurer's handbook. These are also labelled on the map, and if you complete all four, you get a bonus, and a story key to unlock character quests. It also helps you gain...
- Adventure Ranks: When you gain an adventure rank you get some Primogems and sometimes Fates that you can use to wish for characters.
- Events: Limited-time events offer a variety of rewards, but usually for the first completion of an activity gives you Primogems.
- Ascension: You get a Fate for every other character ascension, and while this might not be a cost effective method, they are still free.
- Spiral Abyss: If you have the two levelled teams necessary to clear the Spiral Abyss, you can earn a lot of Primogems. The dungeon also resets, allowing you to earn them all over again.
- Paimon's Bargains: If you've got Stardust or Starglitter, you can use these to purchase both kinds of Fate each month in the Paimon Bargains shop. You get Stardust from wishing, and Starglitter from landing a four or five-star character or weapon.
- Adventurer's Investigations: Completing investigation milestones in your adventurer's handbook can earn you Primogems and even more adventure rank XP.
- Statues of the Seven: Using Anemoculus or Geoculus to level statues of the seven rewards you with a few Primogems.
Comments / 0