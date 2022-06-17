Genshin Impact codes: free Primogems and Mora for June

Looking for the latest Genshin Impact codes ? With version 2.7 here and both Kuki Shinobu and Arataki Itto about to arrive, you're going to need a lot of Primogems if you want to grab any of the new characters. There are plenty of ways to farm for primos of course, and lots of events in the new version, but codes are a good way of supplementing what you have.

After all, buying Genesis Crystals to wish for every new five-star is basically unaffordable, and a lot of money to drop in a game. So it's far better to save up your primogems for a character you really want, and use the occasional code or giveaway to get a few extra wishes on the side.

These usually drop around the livestream for each new version, and expire within a day or so, but there are sometimes others, and there are currently a few that still work in the list at time of writing this. There's also a round-up of recent events and giveaways for more primogems, as well as an explanation of how to redeem your codes and get the stuff.

Codes

All Genshin Impact codes

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, three Hero’s Wit (this code doesn't expire)

- 50 Primogems, three Hero’s Wit (this code doesn't expire) MTNUJBXDD72R - 60 primogems, five adventurer’s experience

Expired codes:

LANVJSFUD6CM

DTNUKTWCC6D9

HSNUKTXCCPWV

MS7C3SV8DMZH

ZSPDKSC3V8V5

FANRONGCHANGSHENG

SA7V2DRZGAU5

PSNVJURZZSD9

5SPDKV8ZHBFV

ETNU2DN5NZRR

BSPD3ZRXU985

BSNDJC747Z7D

AS7CJDP4NG7H

KB6DKDNM7H49

NB6VKHQWVANZ

LBNDKG8XDTND

BSNUJGQFUTPM

NTPVU7JTJYPD

CB7UU6KT2H59

DSPVUN2BKH5M

GenshinEpic

GenshinGalaxy

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH

GBNA9J5H9Y4H

AS6BQKLY9GLD

How to redeem

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To redeem your Genshin Impact code simply follow these instructions:

Head on over to miHoYo's gift redemption site

Log in to your account and region

Copy a code from the list into the box

Head to your in-game mailbox to get your rewards

Do note that you have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to redeem the codes. If you're looking for some tips to raise you rank, this Genshin Impact guide can help.

How to get Primogems

How to get more Primogems

If you're looking for more ways to get Genshin Impact Primogems or Fates so you can wish for characters, here's a list of how to source some: