ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hubble Space Telescope's cosmic birdwatching finds a crane amid the stars

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tna1_0gDtf86n00

The Hubble Space Telescope captured the spiral galaxy NGC 7496 24 million light-years from Earth. (Image credit: NASA/ESA)

Birds of a feather may flock together here on Earth, but our avian friends are also well represented in the night sky as constellations named after winged creatures both real and imaginary.

Take, for example, this recent image captured by NASA and ESA's Hubble Space Telescope of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7496 in the constellation Grus, which is the Latin name for crane.

Situated 24 million light-years from our big Blue Marble, this stellar configuration is one of four constellations that are collectively called the Southern Birds. Grus joins a trio of other bird-themed constellations known as Pavo (peacock), Phoenix (the mythical phoenix), and Tucana (toucan) to make up this sparkling nest of brilliant star formations.

Related : The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

But beyond the Southern Birds, the heavens offer sanctuary for even more ornithological constellations like Aquilla (eagle), Cygnus (swan), Corvus (crow) , Apus (bird-of-paradise), and Columba (dove).

In the mesmerizing swirl of violet-blue, silver-white and deep-red, Hubble's snapshots of NGC 7496 were gathered from multiple observations that explored the complex relationship between youthful stars and the cold, dense clouds of gas they were birthed within.

Besides utilizing images obtained from Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, NASA and ESA astronomers assigned to the project also collected data using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array ( ALMA ), with 66 radio telescopes offering unprecedented views of the stars from its base of operations, high in the Chilean Atacama Desert.

Related stories:

Hubble telescope spots stunning 'Hidden Galaxy' hiding behind our own Milky Way

What do birds have to do with stargazing? A lot, it turns out.

What's the story behind the stars?

Discovering more about how fast and efficiently stars are formed amid a wide sampling of galactic environments is just one of the project's goals, which also include bolstering the data banks with a steady stream of detailed Hubble and ALMA observations.

This pair of powerhouse observatories are contributing to a growing wealth of research material on star formation to aid further studies and assist upcoming investigations involving the newly-deployed James Webb Space Telescope .

Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

The order of the planets is something most of us learn in school: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and (until 2006) Pluto. So, you would be forgiven for thinking that as Earthlings, our closest planetary neighbor is Venus. And in a way, you would be right – at its nearest, Venus approaches Earth closer than any other planet in the Solar System. Likewise, its orbit is closer to our orbit than any other. However, in another sense, you would be wrong. At least, that is the argument put forward in an article published in Physics Today.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Columba
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral Galaxy#Birdwatching#Hubble Space Telescope#Esa#Latin#The Southern Birds#Besid
Fatherly

How (And When) To See June’s Full Strawberry Supermoon

The wait for bright, warm weather is finally over. As we mark the days leading up to the Summer Solstice, marking the first day of summer, June has a really cool moon coming up first. While last month, there was a whole lot happening in the sky with the Flower Moon and the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse (and a surprise meteor storm) to celebrate the spring flowers, this June, it’s all about the Strawberry Moon — here’s what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaska

A researcher from the University of Virginia has captured the internet’s interest after photographing a huge mammoth tusk sticking out of the side of a river bank in Alaska. Emerging from the clear layers of sediment which apparently dates back to the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago), the tusk was spotted a couple of years ago along the Koyukuk river, near Coldfoot Alaska, and is being monitored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ohmymag.co.uk

A strange shape filmed on Mars by the Spirit Rover

After the alien spoon, the alien faces, the alien door... Here comes the alien ship? Mars makes us all curious and rover missions such as Perseverance andCuriosity are a godsend for all astronomy and science fiction enthusiasts who want to know what our neighbouring planet looks like. Every video of the rovers is scrutinised, every picture is analysed, and regularly some people think they have found details that NASA itself has omitted.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
Space.com

Space.com

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy