How to watch Notre Dame vs. Texas in the 2022 College World Series

Notre Dame plays its first College World Series game in 20 years on Friday. The Irish open their stay in Omaha with a 7 p.m. matchup with Texas.

Both teams are assured of two games in the double-elimination tournament. The winner plays at 7 p.m. ET Sunday against the winner of Texas A&M and Oklahoma earlier Friday. The loser of Friday night’s contest plays at 2 p.m. ET Sunday in an elimination game against either the Aggies or Sooners.

Notre Dame sends sixth-year senior John Michael Bertrand (9-3, 2.67 ERA) to the mound against Texas’ Pete Hansen (11-2, 3.40) in a matchup of left-handed starters.

Both teams won Super Regionals on the road to reach the College World Series. Texas was the No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament and beat No. 8 East Carolina in three games. Notre Dame defeated No. 1 overall seed Tennessee 7-3 in a winner-take-all Game 3 on June 12 to clinch a spot.

The Irish and Longhorns won all three games in their respective regionals. Texas hosted and outscored its three opponents 26-6. Notre Dame was in the Statesboro Regional, hosted by No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern. It beat Georgia Southern once and Texas Tech twice in the regional, wrapping it up with a 2-1 win over the Red Raiders on June 5.

The best-of-three College World Series final begins June 25.

Notre Dame vs. Texas in the 2022 College World Series opening round

When: Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN

Team records: Notre Dame 40-15, 16-11 ACC; Texas 47-20, 14-10 Big 12

Head coaches: Link Jarrett (third season at Notre Dame, 85-30); David Pierce (sixth season at Texas, 219-114)

Other notes:

• This year is Notre Dame’s third trip to the College World Series and first since 2002. Texas has reached it 30 times and won six championships. The most recent title was in 2005.

• Texas and Stanford are the co-favorites to win the College Worlds Series at +450, per FanDuel. Notre Dame, Arkansas and Texas A&M are tied for the next-best odds, at +550. Auburn is +700, while Oklahoma and Ole Miss are +950.

