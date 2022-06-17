Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 78 Days

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Georgia quarterback David Greene #14 celebrates teammate David Pollack #47 after Georgia defeated Wisconsin 24-21 at the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2005 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

We’re 78 days away from the Georgia Bulldogs going right up the road fora Duck hunt. Let’s take a look at some Dawgs who were right up the road.

And a Dawg who loved him some duck hunts.

Did you know that Georgia Bulldogs David Greene and David Pollack were childhood friends?

And that Clayton Kershaw played high school sports with Matthew Stafford?

And that Jake Fromm was a Little League World series champion?

We’ll get to From in a minute. But first, back to David Pollack and David Greene. Of course you knew that.

Georgia players are in some high-profile overplayed trivia questions. You could really get a good buzz going if you made any one of them a drinking game.

What does the number 78 have to do with Pollack and Greene? Both grew up in Snellville, and you take state highway 78 from there to reach Athens, Georgia.

It’s about an hour drive that both guys literally made as recruits. It figuratively represents their paths from a South Gwinnett HS quarterback and a Shiloh HS defensive lineman to two of the most beloved Georgia Bulldogs of all time.

Greene left Georgia as the SEC’s winningest quarterback (42 dubs) and the SEC’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,528) and total offense.

Pollack is still Georgia’s all-time sacks leader with 36. That’s the fourth-most in SEC history.

They oughtta rename 78 after ’em.

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 27: David Greene and David Pollack of the Georgia Bulldogs pose for pictures as the senior players were honored on the field prior to the start of their game against Georgia Tech on November 27, 2004 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Jake Fromm’s rank in SEC history might surprise you

Aaron Murray still holds the SEC record for career touchdowns with 121.

But for all of the grief and criticism college football fans (and Georgia fans) gave Jake Fromm in his three years at Georgia, it may surprise many of them to know that Fromm sits tied for 10th all-time with 78.

Fromm’s right there with Jared Lorenzen. Rest in peace, big fella.

Of quarterbacks that only played three seasons, Fromm remains second only to Tua Tagovailoa (87). Which just so happens to be Tyler Simmons’s jersey number, hmmm….

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback, the SEC’s all-time passing touchdowns leader, another top-10 all-timer, and an unheralded quarterback that won the National Championship’s offensive MVP award.

Not bad for a school that ‘can’t develop quarterbacks.’

