ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Boeing Gifts $3M Toward Space Exhibit at Franklin Institute

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AL3a_0gDtc96900
An artist rendering of the Franklin Institute's new space exhibit opening in 2023.Image via MDSX + Curious Beast, The Franklin Institute.

A new $8.5 million permanent Space exhibit developed with a $3 million donation from Boeing will be lifting off in the fall of 2023, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The two-story exhibit, described as “highly immersive” by Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski, will include the second and third floors of the museum. 

The museum hopes to tell stories of diversity in science and offer the latest in science and technology, as well as promote jobs in the space industry.

Students in grades 4-11 provided feedback on what excites them about space and what they would want to see in a space exploration exhibit.

A content advisory board led by the museum’s Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts took over from there. The board includes two people from Boeing.

The Franklin Institute has partnered with Boeing since the 1970s, when a Boeing 707 was on display there.

Boeing has supported the museum’s STEM Scholars youth education program for underserved local high school students.

 “We look for win-win partnerships,” Dubinski said, characterizing The Franklin Institute as a regional leader in partnering with companies as a nonprofit.

Read more at the Philadelphia Business Journal about the Franklin Institute’s new multi-floor space exploration exhibit.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Here’s What Boeing Is Doing in Ridley Park

The V-22 Osprey in flight.Image via Boeing. So what actually is being built at the Boeing plant in Ridley Park?. Over 4,000 people work at the nearly 3-million- square-foott complex producing and modernizing battle-ready and battle-tested helicopters, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
RIDLEY PARK, PA
DELCO.Today

Women in STEM: Research Grants for 3 Neumann Math Majors

Kendra Warren, Ollie DiDonato, and Maria Ramunno won Clare Boothe Luce grants to do summer research in mathematics.Image via Neumann University. Two enlightening math projects dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and using artificial intelligence to predict the outcome of karate matches will be on the agenda this summer for three young women at Neumann University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Business
DELCO.Today

3 High Profile Infrastructure Projects Would Transform Our Region

There are infrastructure projects out there that could transform the Greater Philadelphia region, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. With $1 trillion available in federal infrastructure investment funds, now is the time to put some of those projects into action. A panel of leaders from the region’s transportation and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy