Boeing Gifts $3M Toward Space Exhibit at Franklin Institute

An artist rendering of the Franklin Institute's new space exhibit opening in 2023. Image via MDSX + Curious Beast, The Franklin Institute.

A new $8.5 million permanent Space exhibit developed with a $3 million donation from Boeing will be lifting off in the fall of 2023, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal.

The two-story exhibit, described as “highly immersive” by Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski, will include the second and third floors of the museum.

The museum hopes to tell stories of diversity in science and offer the latest in science and technology, as well as promote jobs in the space industry.

Students in grades 4-11 provided feedback on what excites them about space and what they would want to see in a space exploration exhibit.

A content advisory board led by the museum’s Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts took over from there. The board includes two people from Boeing.

The Franklin Institute has partnered with Boeing since the 1970s, when a Boeing 707 was on display there.

Boeing has supported the museum’s STEM Scholars youth education program for underserved local high school students.

“We look for win-win partnerships,” Dubinski said, characterizing The Franklin Institute as a regional leader in partnering with companies as a nonprofit.