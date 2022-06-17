ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Land Preservation Deal Reached at Broomall’s Lake in Media

 5 days ago

Image via Google Earth.

There is a tentative agreement preserving Broomall’s Lake at the Broomall’s Lake Country Club in Media Borough, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

“The property remains private property, it just will be private property that will be limited in what the private owners can do to it,” said Delaware County Solicitor William F. Martin.

Broomall’s Lake has existed since 1883 when a dam was built on Broomall’s Run so locals could harvest ice to keep produce fresh.

The deteriorating dam was declared unsafe and partially breached in 2017 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Third Street, which ran over the dam, was closed by the borough.

There have been lawsuits and concerns that the country club would be rezoned from recreational to residential, and the dam rebuilt, opening up the area to development.

The property is next to Glen Providence Park.

The tentative agreement releases the club’s legal rights to the property’s four acres in exchange for payments to the club, preservation of land near the dam and public improvements to the club’s parking lot for use by county employees and jurors as needed.

There will not be public access to the property, however.

Read more at the Daily Times about Broomall’s Lake Country Club.

