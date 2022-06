Forget the socks. Here are five fun and unique experience ideas for celebrating Father’s Day — and your favorite dad — in Baltimore…. Manor Mill in Monkton is offering a whole day of dad-inspired maker fun on Sunday, June 19. Join them for woodworking classes led by master woodworkers (Dad can make his own inlaid cheeseboard or make his own bottle opener, or both!) and pizza making. Isaiah Billington, former chef at Woodberry Kitchen and owner of Keepwell Vinegar, will share tips and tricks on making pizza and using vinegar to cook. They will also be slabbing wild cherry logs throughout the day using Woodland Mills 32” portable sawmill. Advance registration is required.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO