NJ Department of Health announces $250,000 grant opportunity to integrate health care for military, veterans, and first responders

By NJ URBAN NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) today announced a $250,000 grant opportunity to support the creation of a new pilot program or to support an existing program focused on integrating primary care, behavioral health, palliative care, hospice, and telehealth services for members of the military, veterans, and first responders. This...

