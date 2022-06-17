NJ Department of Health announces $250,000 grant opportunity to integrate health care for military, veterans, and first responders

John Buck shares stories from Stoutsburg Cemetery in Mercer County in The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People on NJ PBS“New Jersey is known as the Garden State,” says author Beverly Mills in the new NJ PBS documentary film, The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People. “We’re known for our blueberries. We’re known for our corn. We’re known for our peaches. But we’re not known for the slaves that were here tilling the soil. We’re not known for the whole history of slavery connected to New Jersey and how slavery was the underpinning of much of the wealth of New Jersey.”

