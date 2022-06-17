ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, Fulop and regional leaders in-person June 23 at The Jersey City Summit for real estate investment

By NJ URBAN NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Phil Murphy & Mayor Steven Fulop to speak once again at The Jersey City Summit for Real Estate Investment 7th Annual Gathering – June 23rd, 2022. This in-person summit, held courtesy of BentallGreenOak at Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd – is the fourth consecutive year the two leaders will be...

New Jersey Globe

Menendez, Payne ran strongest in Hispanic and Black areas

When Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez and Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won their respective Democratic primaries two weeks ago for dark-blue North Jersey congressional districts, they did so in landslides, with around 83% of the vote each. Menendez and Payne both had areas of their district, however, where they...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Mixed-Use Development at 99 Monitor Street

A block of Bergen-Lafayette along one of the neighborhood’s fastest-growing corridors is slated to gain more housing and retail as Jersey City has given the green light to another modern development. During their June 14 meeting, the city’s planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize a rectangular lot...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Rising Tide Capital’s new Jersey City headquarters is much more than office

Rising Tide Capital, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has earned national recognition for its efforts to transform lives and communities through entrepreneurship, celebrated its 18th anniversary by moving into a new headquarters in Jersey City. The headquarters, located in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City at 311 Martin Luther King Jr....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark launches search engine to help renters find housing they can afford

Newark is trying to make it easier for residents to find affordable places to live amid the city’s building boom. The city launched a free online search engine last week that allows apartment seekers to enter the range of rent they can pay, how many bedrooms they need and other criteria, to produce an interactive map with matching locations.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Newark honors Juneteenth with Harriet Tubman park renaming

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark commemorated Juneteenth on Monday by honoring an abolitionist who dedicated her life to leading enslaved Africans to freedom.The city renamed a popular park Harriet Tubman Square and also commissioned a statue in her honor.CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to the artist about the significance of the work.It was a momentous recognition for a monumental figure in American history. Newark's Washington Park was re-named for a pioneer who helped make emancipation possible."I think what we are doing is uplifting history. We're straightening it out, allowing people to see full history," Mayor Ras Baraka said.Baraka said Monday's dedication marked...
NEWARK, NJ
njtvonline.org

Slavery in New Jersey Explored on NJ PBS

John Buck shares stories from Stoutsburg Cemetery in Mercer County in The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People on NJ PBS“New Jersey is known as the Garden State,” says author Beverly Mills in the new NJ PBS documentary film, The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People. “We’re known for our blueberries. We’re known for our corn. We’re known for our peaches. But we’re not known for the slaves that were here tilling the soil. We’re not known for the whole history of slavery connected to New Jersey and how slavery was the underpinning of much of the wealth of New Jersey.”
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

KUSHNER BREAKS GROUND ON ONE JOURNAL SQUARE IN JERSEY CITY

Start of Two-Tower, Skyline-Defining Project Punctuates Journal Square Renaissance. JERSEY CITY, NJ– Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

Are banks open on Juneteenth 2022?

Juneteenth 2022 is on Monday, June 20. Here is everything you need to know about banks on Juneteenth 2022:. Most banks will be closed. The following banks are scheduled to be closed on Juneteenth, according to Banks.org. TD Bank: closed on Sunday, June 19; open on Monday, June 20. Our...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Resident Parking is a mess

I just want to point out that living in North Bergen for the past 28 years has changed. Up until three years ago, you were able to find parking on the street given any time of day, if you don’t own a house with parking. Today, however, its gotten ridiculously out of control. I live in a building with 20 other families, and 19 of those families have cars which they struggle to find parking. Being situated between two churches, in the race track section of town, people can’t move their cars on a Sunday morning because out of towners come and scoop every spot available. They even park illegally on the yellow lines and block the fire hydrant.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Akhter named to top post on governor’s staff

Former Passaic County Commissioner Assad R. Akhter is joining Gov. Phil Murphy’s staff as senior director for government affairs as part of a reorganization of the governor’s staff during his second term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Tim Hillmann, who is currently the deputy chief of staff...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. veterans medical clinic would close, new center would open under proposed overhaul by feds

A proposed restructuring of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical facilities would create a new medical center near Camden and a new clinic in Toms River. The Paterson clinic would close, however, with patients instead treated in Hackensack. And veterans with spinal cord injuries would have to travel to a medical center in the Bronx instead of being treated in East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hackensackcriminallaw.com

Arrested for a Gun Offense on the George Washington Bridge

Defense Lawyers for Clients Stopped on the GWB in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Charged with a Weapon. Constructed in October of 1927 under the authority of the then chief engineer of the Port Authority, Athmar Amman, the George Washington Bridge spans from New Jersey’s Palisades to Manhattans shores and links New York and New Jersey. Suspended over the Hudson River, the double-decked bridge runs 4760 feet from Fort Lee to New York City and carries the most traffic worldwide. Motorists commuting between the two states for work, business, and pleasure cross the bridge daily. However, not all motorists entering or exiting Fort Lee have a smooth experience crossing the bridge. Some find themselves arrested and charged with serious felony crimes for illegally possessing guns and other weapons. When that happens, Fort Lee, Bergen County, and New Jersey State law enforcement operate in accordance with the state’s tough on gun crime policies. Toward that end, they stop drivers and passengers on the GWB in Fort Lee on a regular basis, arresting, and prosecuting defendants to the law’s fullest extent. No matter what, if the police found a weapon in your vehicle or on your person, you should contact a weapons defense lawyer in short order.
FORT LEE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Inside N.J.’s last Kmart, a depressing bastion of forgotten retail. How long will it last?

Westwood Plaza, a faceless strip mall in Bergen County, is now home to one of New Jersey’s most dubious pieces of retail history. Here lies New Jersey’s last remaining Kmart, a zombified version of the once-omnipresent franchise wading toward its final Blue Light Special. Stowed a few miles off the Garden State Parkway, the lonely store is now one of only three U.S. locations left standing, after the franchise’s Avenel location shuttered in April amid sweeping closures.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘The Blackest weekend in Bayonne’

For Juneteenth 2022, local Black organizations in Bayonne banded together to celebrate the holiday and provide a cultural fix. Billed by those organizing it as “the Blackest weekend in Bayonne” yet, the three days of non-stop opportunities exceeded expectations. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Major General...
BAYONNE, NJ

