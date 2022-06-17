Murphy, Fulop and regional leaders in-person June 23 at The Jersey City Summit for real estate investment

Defense Lawyers for Clients Stopped on the GWB in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Charged with a Weapon. Constructed in October of 1927 under the authority of the then chief engineer of the Port Authority, Athmar Amman, the George Washington Bridge spans from New Jersey’s Palisades to Manhattans shores and links New York and New Jersey. Suspended over the Hudson River, the double-decked bridge runs 4760 feet from Fort Lee to New York City and carries the most traffic worldwide. Motorists commuting between the two states for work, business, and pleasure cross the bridge daily. However, not all motorists entering or exiting Fort Lee have a smooth experience crossing the bridge. Some find themselves arrested and charged with serious felony crimes for illegally possessing guns and other weapons. When that happens, Fort Lee, Bergen County, and New Jersey State law enforcement operate in accordance with the state’s tough on gun crime policies. Toward that end, they stop drivers and passengers on the GWB in Fort Lee on a regular basis, arresting, and prosecuting defendants to the law’s fullest extent. No matter what, if the police found a weapon in your vehicle or on your person, you should contact a weapons defense lawyer in short order.

