Greenwich, CT

Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Championship Round

By Josh Blackman
 2 days ago
The topic for the 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition was NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. On April 25, 2022, the top two teams presented argument at the Georgetown Supreme Court Institute. Presiding were Judge Neomi Rao (U.S....

