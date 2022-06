The iPhone 13's stellar battery life holds up just fine if you're running around town, commuting to work, or stepping out for the evening. But if you're on the road, or otherwise make heavy use of your phone, you will need more juice for occasions when convenient outlets or time may be scarce. A battery case — basically a built-in power pack that's always available — will help you squeeze more hours out of your iPhone on a single charge. We found the best iPhone 13 battery cases to keep your iPhone going even when you cannot access an outlet.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 25 DAYS AGO