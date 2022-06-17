ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party cups. But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say undermines the day, designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream#Emancipation Day#African Americans#Amazon#Pan African#Walmart#Great Value
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart And Sam's Club Are Struggling Financially

Walmart was one of the few businesses that thrived at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The notoriously affordable store was the perfect place for people to stock up on necessities, growing online sales by a whopping 74% and overall sales by 9% between February and April of 2020 (via The Washington Post). While other stores were filing for bankruptcy and shutting down, Walmart hired an additional 235,000 workers to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
CNET

National Donut Day 2022: Get Free Donuts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Other Spots

Friday is National Donut Day, when bakeries nationwide are offering free donuts and other discounts and deals. The origins of the donut -- or doughnut, if you prefer -- are steeped in mystery. Bakers have been serving fried dough for millennia, but in the mid-1800s, sailor Hanson Gregory swore his mother, Elizabeth, came up with the idea of a round pastry with a hole in the center, where the dough might not cook through. She filled the space with hazelnuts, according to Smithsonian magazine, and called the delectable treat a "doughnut."
The Independent

Mike Lindell claims Walmart is ‘cancelling’ him by dropping MyPillow products: ‘Absolutely disgusting’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has accused Walmart - his company’s biggest distributor - of trying to “cancel” him after the mega-retailer dropped his products from its stores. Following Walmart’s announcement that it would no longer carry MyPillow in-store, Mr Lindell repeated his oft-aired outrage at being unfairly punished for his many controversies, which include allegedly defaming Dominion Voting Systems, maligning election officials, and insisting that the 2020 election was stolen from former president Donald Trump by way of massive voter fraud. Speaking to Insider, Mr Lindell called Walmart “absolutely disgusting” and insisted that his pillows were one of the...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Shareholders Are Suing Costco Over Its Rotisserie Chickens

In a brave new world in which inflation is at 8.6% (via Bureau of Labor Statistics), there tends to be comforted in knowing you can still pick up a Costco rotisserie chicken for $4.99 — just like you've been doing going all the way back to 2009, per The Humane League. Costco, of course, understands the value it's providing, not only to a nation plagued by food insecurity, but also to itself in the form of a significant "loss leader," which Investopedia defines as an item sold for below market price with the goal of attracting customers, who, predictably, come in for the item — in this case, the chickens, but leave with a cart full of other stuff priced at or above market — in this case, everything from groceries to technology to vitamins to furniture.
BUSINESS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
58K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy