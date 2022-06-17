T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

In a brave new world in which inflation is at 8.6% (via Bureau of Labor Statistics), there tends to be comforted in knowing you can still pick up a Costco rotisserie chicken for $4.99 — just like you've been doing going all the way back to 2009, per The Humane League. Costco, of course, understands the value it's providing, not only to a nation plagued by food insecurity, but also to itself in the form of a significant "loss leader," which Investopedia defines as an item sold for below market price with the goal of attracting customers, who, predictably, come in for the item — in this case, the chickens, but leave with a cart full of other stuff priced at or above market — in this case, everything from groceries to technology to vitamins to furniture.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO