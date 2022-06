Chris Pratt loves to hunt. The internet mob does not love that Chris Pratt loves to hunt – we’ll get to that in a minute. In the following clip, Chris Pratt gets deep and philosophical on all the beauties of hunting and what comes with it. “You’re a voyeur to the world waking up, and the wilderness waking up around you.” “I’ve never heard it articulated like that – that’s pretty f-king spectacular, if not romantic,” fellow-actor Kevin Pollak replied. […] The post Chris Pratt Delivers A Perfect Philosophical Explanation On Why Hunting Is Beautiful, Internet Gets Angry He Hunts first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO