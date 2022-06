Washington D.C.-based design firm //3877 announces its expansion in New York, New York. Alongside //3877 Partners David Shove-Brown and David Tracz, Interior Designer and Firm Innovator Megan Holden will be leading the firm’s growth within The Big Apple to provide clients with designs that enhance and enrich the lives of communities. The news of the expansion comes amidst //3877’s rapid internal growth as the company has made multiple hires since the start of 2022.

