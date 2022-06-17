ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simi Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend In Girl's Stabbing

 4 days ago

Simi Valley police say they’ve made an arrest in the stabbing of a 17-year-old female Tuesday night. The suspect is...

HeySoCal

Man fatally shot on Father’s Day, found beside son inside vehicle

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Mom pleads not guilty to 2021 murders of her 3 kids in Reseda

LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter Joanna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 people fatally shot on train station platform in Oxnard

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible for fatally shooting two people who were seated on a bench on a train station platform in Oxnard. Officers responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center around 6:30 a.m. following a report of two people bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrived on scene, officers located the victims who had both been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were described as a 34-year-old woman and 66-year-old man. Their names have been withheld pending notification of loved ones. Anyone with any information was encouraged to call Det. Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645. Police also said that, as with other homicides in the city of Oxnard, a reward of $25,000 would be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible. 
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Man And Woman Shot To Death At Oxnard Transportation Center

Two people were found shot to death at the Oxnard Transportation Center early Sunday morning. Oxnard police say that the man and woman were found around 6:30 AM seated on a bench on the train station platform. It was on the platform north of the transportation center. The OTC is...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Woman Assaulted While Walking Her Dog

MELROSE—Saturday, June 18th, West Hollywood deputies arrived at Melrose Ave & Westmount Drive at 6:27am after they received a call from a woman who reported that she was assaulted by a black, transient female with an unknown deadly weapon. The victim was walking her dog in the area when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
kvta.com

3 Oxnard Teens Arrested For Attempted Robbery And Shooting

Oxnard police say they arrested three male teenagers in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting Friday afternoon. They say it was reported around 2:14 PM in the 4700 block of South "C" Street. An adult male victim said that he was sitting in his vehicle when one of the...
davisvanguard.org

Judge Orders Man to County Jail after Felony Elder Theft, Other Crimes

VENTURA, CA – During Michael Capelli’s lengthy sentencing hearing last Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court, the judge considered what she called all aspects of his crimes and made adjustments to the counsel’s request of probation, ordering the accused to county jail. Capelli was charged with felony...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Allegedly Setting Father on Fire

June 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Perhaps the impending pressure of what to get Dad on Father’s Day was simply too much to bear for 40-year-old Lompoc resident Joe Garcia Jr on the afternoon of June 11 th when he beat his father and then set him on fire; certainly the motivation for his alleged behavior that afternoon remains murky at this time.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

