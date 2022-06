NYE COUNTY ASSESSOR (4-year term) • Sheree Stringer, the Republican incumbent, wins the race by getting 74.73% of votes. There were no other candidates in other primaries, so Stringer will retain her position. NYE COUNTY CLERK (4-year term) • Mark F. Kampf, Republican candidate, beat his opponents by getting 48.38%...

