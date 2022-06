Hell is Ohio. Anyone who was in Ohio this past week with its humid soupy, swampy and oppressive heat will surely agree that this is a true statement. Luckily the weather cooled down enough over the weekend just in time for the first annual Hell is Ohio fest put on by Punkerton Records. The show takes its name from the infamous “Hell is Real” sign that can be seen on Interstate 71. Almost 20 punk, rock and thrash bands from all across the Buckeye state came out to the Swine City Brewing Company for 2 days of fun filled mirth and mayhem.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO