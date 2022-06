The Michigan Supreme Court last Friday, June 17, hosted its first in-person Michigan Reunification Day celebration in Lansing since before the pandemic to spotlight the efforts of judges, court staff, child welfare professionals, and especially moms and dads who are working toward family reunification. The court was joined by representatives of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Federation for Children & Families, Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe Tribal Court, and Van Buren County Circuit Court.

