New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Hicks started the last two games, which were both against lefties, but this is the third time in a row he has been held out against a right-hander. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and hitting seventh while Gleyber Torres replaces Hicks in the lineup to play second base and bat sixth. DJ LeMahieu is on the hot corner and hitting third. Josh Donaldson is the designated hitter and No. 2 batter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO