Yoga practitioners at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. You may not be able to join a massive yoga session at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, but you can celebrate both the summer solstice today, and Yoga Day, by trying a sun salutation or two on your own. Yoga not your thing? No problem. It’s still solstice, and in most of the Northern Hemisphere, that’s considered the first official day of summer, and that’s reason enough to celebrate. As for the yoga aficionados reading this, please step to the front of your mat...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO