ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Beaver Falls on Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon, Arizona

peapix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning limestone travertine steps of Beaver Falls are the last in a series of five waterfalls along Havasu Creek, near the bottom of the Grand Canyon. The water gets its turquoise...

peapix.com

Comments / 1

Related
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
Lincoln Report

3 Great Beaches in Arizona

Looking to escape the heat this summer? Then head on down to one of Arizona's scenic beaches. Although the state is better known for its deserts and rock formations, it also boasts some lovely beaches that are perfect for cooling off and relaxing.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Atmospheric River Rages Towards the Pacific Northwest

A late-season atmospheric river is headed toward the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, Canada. AccuWeather meteorologists warn it may produce catastrophic flooding if it reaches land in the coming days. Extreme Weather. Storms continue to come in from the Pacific Ocean, trapping most of western Washington and southern British Columbia...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaska

A researcher from the University of Virginia has captured the internet’s interest after photographing a huge mammoth tusk sticking out of the side of a river bank in Alaska. Emerging from the clear layers of sediment which apparently dates back to the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago), the tusk was spotted a couple of years ago along the Koyukuk river, near Coldfoot Alaska, and is being monitored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havasu Falls#Grand Canyon#Swimming#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Havasupai Campground
natureworldnews.com

Utah Faces an Environmental Catastrophe as the Great Salt Lake Continues to Dry Up

Here's what will happen if the Great Salt Lake, which has already decreased by two-thirds, continues to dry up:. The lake's flies and brine shrimp would die out - scientists say it could happen as early as this summer - posing a hazard to the 10 million migrating birds who visit the lake every year to dine on the small animals. Ski conditions would deteriorate in areas above Salt Lake City, a major source of revenue. The lake's profitable magnesium and other mineral exploitation may end.
UTAH STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
BobVila

Throngs of Home Buyers Have Relocated to Drought-Stricken Regions—What That Means for the Water Crisis

Many people spend their lives dreaming of retiring to a warmer climate, but some are getting more than they bargained for in the Southwest. Parts of Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and California are currently experiencing a megadrought—the longest continuous streak of dryness in the past 1,200 years, and it’s predicted to persist until at least 2030.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Science News

Growing wildfire threats loom over the birthplace of the atomic bomb

There are things I will always remember from my time in New Mexico. The way the bark of towering ponderosa pines smells of vanilla when you lean in close. Sweeping vistas, from forested mountaintops to the Rio Grande Valley, that embellish even the most mundane shopping trip. The trepidation that comes with the tendrils of smoke rising over nearby canyons and ridges during the dry, wildfire-prone summer months.
POLITICS
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone flooding

A large house was filmed slipping into a river and floating away amid massive flooding in Yellowstone National Park. A series of “unprecedented” rain storms have created chaos inside the park, which closed its gates to visitors on Monday.The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, and a bridge getting destroyed.“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.Guests already inside the park have been evacuated. No return date has yet been...
RED LODGE, MT
a-z-animals.com

Where Does The Colorado River Start and End?

The Colorado River is a major North American River that rises from the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado and flows into the Gulf of California. The river, at 1,450 miles long, is the sixth-longest river in the United States, flowing through seven U.S. states. The Colorado River basin covers 260,000 square miles, or about 8% of the continental United States. Famed for its spectacular canyons and whitewater rapids, it is one of the most important rivers in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico. This long river drains a huge desert watershed that spans seven U.S. states and two Mexican states.
COLORADO STATE
Brian Penny

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy