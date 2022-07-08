7 Finance Experts Who Will Change the Way You Think About Money

What percentage of your portfolio should consist of crypto? Are stablecoins backed by real money? How is it possible to save money in an account with a .06% yield when inflation is closing in on 9%? Oh, and the stock market appears to be crashing — does that mean we’re in a recession?

No matter what you earn or how you earn it, the chances are good that you have more questions about money than answers. The internet is filled with information, but a lot of it is misinformation that contradicts whatever the “experts” said in the last thing you read.

The trick is to find some real experts whose expertise you can take to the bank — and the brokerage and the crypto exchange and the NFT auction. The following is a list of high-profile financial experts from a variety of fields and backgrounds with enormous followings consisting of people just like you — people who want to save more, earn more and learn more. Keep reading to meet the experts who could change your life — or at least your attitude about money.

Robert T. Kiyosaki

A million money pros have written a million money books, but one stands tall above all the rest. If you listen to a few financial podcasts, you’re bound to hear someone recommend “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” even though Robert T. Kiyosaki self-published his landmark work 25 years ago.

In that time, the book — and the series it spawned — has sold more than 44 million copies, making it the No. 1 bestselling personal finance book of all time, according to Kiyosaki’s own accounting.

Aside from being the author of what is probably history’s most famous and widely recommended personal finance book, Kiyosaki is an active podcaster, blogger, entrepreneur and investor who still wields enormous influence over the millions of followers who take his advice as gospel.

Barbara Corcoran

If you’re looking for a guide to a life of financial success, Barabara Corcoran knows a thing or two about that. She founded a real estate brokerage called the Corcoran Group with a $1,000 loan, built it into the largest residential realty in New York, and sold it for $66 million.

An original “Shark Tank” investor, she has been on the show for all 12 seasons and is also an executive producer. A successful pitch person, she parlayed her fame into endorsement deals with American Express, Amazon Kindle, Zebit, Paycom and Aflac. A bestselling author, speaker and podcaster, Corcoran’s money advice is not hard to find — and millions have found it and put it to good use.

Lori Greiner

Known as the “Queen of QVC” since her “Clever & Unique Creations” show debuted in 2000, Lori Greiner is also a “Shark Tank” veteran. She has invested in more than 100 products with a success rate of 90%. An accomplished inventor, she has earned more than 120 patents while creating and marketing more than 1,000 successful products. If you’re interested in entrepreneurialism, her book “Invent it! Sell it! Bank it!” made her a bestselling author and her “Bed Talks with Lori” show runs weekly on Instagram.

Jim Cramer

Before Jim Cramer, shows about investing were boring — or at least serious. “Mad Money” changed all of that and put Cramer on the map as a television personality with a lot of, well, personality. Investors have been tuning in for advice on picking stocks — and for fun with Cramer’s antics — since 2005.

A former Wall Street hedge fund manager, Cramer founded the business, investing and personal finance site TheStreet.com and serves as an anchor for CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Tori Dunlap

Tori Dunlap’s brand exists at the intersection of feminism and investing; her slogan is “fighting the patriarchy by making you rich.” She walked away from her marketing career after saving $100,000 by the age of 25 to launch HerFirst$100k.com.

To date, she has helped more than 3 million women pursue independent wealth through the idea that “having a financial education is a woman’s best form of protest,” according to Dunlap’s site. You can get started by taking her free financial quiz and joining her legions of “financial feminists” — and the legions are large. She boasts:

4 million podcast downloads

350,000 monthly website views

2 million TikTok followers

640,000 Instagram followers

300,000 newsletter subscribers

90,000 $100K Club members

Humphrey Yang

Humphrey Yang rose to fame as one of the earliest people to successfully use TikTok for financial content — his viral Hydro Flask takedown remains the stuff of internet legend. A former Merrill Lynch advisor, he’s known for his unfiltered and disarmingly nerdy approach to personal finance, as well as for calling out get-rich-quick scammers and false promise-makers in the worlds of finance, investing and real estate.

You can tune in on TikTok as well as his YouTube channel.

Coin Bureau

Rounding out the list is a what, not a who: Coin Bureau. A brand that encompasses a popular blog, a YouTube Channel with more than 2 million subscribers and the CB Insider Group on Telegram, Coin Bureau reaches 1.4 million people per week.

Coin Bureau offers an ocean of content through its various channels and platforms — videos, articles, graphics, interviews, comparisons, reviews, you name it — on all things cryptocurrency.

Whether you’re a newbie who’s looking to dip your toes into the market, an expert with a wallet full of coins or something in between, Coin Bureau has made a name as a something-for-everyone hub of cryptocurrency education and information.

