If you’re looking for the amenities of a hotel pool without the hotel stay price tag, these Chicago hotels and fitness centers offer family swims and pool passes for a fraction of the cost. Many of the pools on this list are also indoors which makes them great options for rainy or cold days any time of the year. Some of these hotel pools also come with rooftop views making them a fun change from your neighborhood pool. You can enjoy a little staycation and hotel experience without the expensive hotel stay, long road trip or airport travel.

3 DAYS AGO