Free ice cream, chalk art displays to be featured at Charleston festival

For most students there is at least one school subject where you just can’t seem to get enough information to satisfy your curiosity. I’d be telling a terrible lie if I said that for me that class was math. In fact, even during math class I could find a way to think about history and our courageous forefathers. Even as a child I recognized that our lives were so much easier the lives of the early settlers of our Appalachian region. Such an understanding was because I had wonderful teachers who brought the past to life. With that in mind, I developed a deep respect for the courage and strength of the settlers and whenever given the opportunity to learn about their lives and how they overcame the wilderness to build a nation, I couldn’t get enough. Sadly, there have been recent attempts to water down our history and sanitize it to satisfy everyone. Not all pieces of history are pretty and a lot of what used to be shared is no longer being taught.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO