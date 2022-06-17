ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Free ice cream, chalk art displays to be featured at Charleston festival

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — If free ice cream sounds like something you would like to sink your teeth into this weekend, an event on the West Side could be your ticket to some cold comfort food. Charleston...

Heritage Farm celebrates new adventure park in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State recently welcomed a new attraction for residents to enjoy. On Friday, Heritage Farm celebrated the opening of their new adventure park. Located in Huntington, the park includes ziplines, mountain biking, aerial challenge courses, and more. Audy Perry, Executive Director of the Heritage...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Community celebrates West Virginia's 159th birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — June 20 is West Virginia day. The mountain state broke away from Virginia back in 1863, making it West Virginia's 159th birthday Monday. Governor Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice and many West Virginians have been celebrating all day long with festivities at the Culture Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Spinners replace The Temptations in Charleston Sternwheel Regatta lineup

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s concert lineup has changed. Instead of the originally-scheduled group The Temptations, The Spinners will now be the main act on Friday, July 1. The Sternwheel Regatta Commission said that the Temptations could not fulfill their part of the contract because they canceled part of their summer tour. The Spinners […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Russell Railroad Days Is Full Steam Ahead

Russell’s beloved Railroad Days is just days away. It kicks off on Friday, June 24 with an impressive lineup. At 4 p.m. you can enjoy some good ole bluegrass music by Ned Crisp & the Bottomline Band. Then stick around for some cool country by the talented Terry Hall. But the fun doesn’t stop there! At 7 p.m., the headliner acts take the stage. Here you can enjoy another great bluegrass act by Hammertowne followed by Josh Brown & the Hard Livin Legends bringing you some country jams.
ASHLAND, KY
Hidden Corners of History: Cades Cove

For most students there is at least one school subject where you just can’t seem to get enough information to satisfy your curiosity. I’d be telling a terrible lie if I said that for me that class was math. In fact, even during math class I could find a way to think about history and our courageous forefathers. Even as a child I recognized that our lives were so much easier the lives of the early settlers of our Appalachian region. Such an understanding was because I had wonderful teachers who brought the past to life. With that in mind, I developed a deep respect for the courage and strength of the settlers and whenever given the opportunity to learn about their lives and how they overcame the wilderness to build a nation, I couldn’t get enough. Sadly, there have been recent attempts to water down our history and sanitize it to satisfy everyone. Not all pieces of history are pretty and a lot of what used to be shared is no longer being taught.
ASHLAND, KY
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capital High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
2022 AACA Eastern Spring Nationals held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you were not out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you definitely missed an “auto”-ly exciting experience. The Antique Automobile Club of America held the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals right here in Southern West Virginia. Car enthusiasts from all over the country headed down to our backyard to show off […]
BECKLEY, WV
Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
Shrimpy and Snappy's Seafood Now Offering Ready-Made Lunch/Dinner Options

In September, Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood opened its doors, selling seafood, freshly retrieved via plane from the Carolinas. Now owners Josh and Amy Harris have taken their journey one step further; offering prepared to-go foods. “We do it every day from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., offering certain menu...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News volunteers help build local veteran’s new home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — For 61-year-old Air Force veteran Gregory Cooper, receiving a new home from Habitat for Humanity means freedom. “I was very excited, you know surprised,” Cooper said. “I didn’t think this kind of opportunity was going to happen for me.” Gregory said it’s been an emotional journey for him to get to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Things invented in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Today, Monday, June 20, 2022, we’re celebrating West Virginia’s 159th birthday by taking a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly the pepperoni roll–first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could […]
Family remembers victims of weekend drowning in Kanawha River

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flowers, cross and candles in tow, Jaionte Waller and Lawrence Foye returned Monday to the Shawnee Park Boat Ramp. It marked the first time they made the trip down to the Kanawha River since the early hours of Saturday, a day meant to be filled with memories of family fun.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mallory Airport founder Benny Mallory passes away at age 91

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Benny Mallory, the founder of Mallory Airport and a veteran, award-winning pilot who gave flight examinations to thousands of pilots, has died. The airport, located about three miles from South Charleston, announced on Monday that Mallory had passed away. “It’s with the heaviest of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Scott Marcum, 40, of Louisa, KY

Scott Marcum, 40, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. Scott was born February 9, 1982 in Louisa, KY to Joseph and Darlene (Thompson) Marcum. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Marcum; wife Natasha Marcum; and grandfather Elbert Thompson.
LOUISA, KY

