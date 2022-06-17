ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Distinct prognosis of biliary tract cancer according to tumor location, stage, and treatment: a population-based study

By Mee Joo Kang
Cover picture for the articleBiliary tract cancer (BTC) has been inconsistently identified according to its location in epidemiological and clinical studies. This study retrospectively reviewed the treatment pattern and prognosis of BTC according to tumor location using the Korea Central Cancer Registry data of 97,676 patients with BTC from 2006 to 2017. The proportion of...

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Staging#Gallbladder Cancer#American Cancer Society#Btc#Surveillance#Bd
New wave of Covid infections is coming as 'sticky' Omicron variant arrives in Australia - and medics are waiting to see if it's as deadly as Delta

Scientists are closely monitoring one of the dominant new strains of Covid-19 for signs it could attack the lungs in the same way the deadly Delta strain did. A medical surveillance report into changes in the evolving Covid picture says BA.4 and BA.5 will dominate in coming weeks and will be the cause of rising infections.
DON'T panic about Covid's resurgence, say experts who warn cases will periodically flare-up as they dismiss gloomy calls to bring back mask wearing indoors amid 'new wave'

Britain's Covid resurgence was inevitable, according to leading experts attempting to quell panic about the 'new wave'. Cases have crept up over the past fortnight while hospitals have seen an increase in the number of virus-infected patients, sparking fears that the worst may not be over. Experts fear it could put even more pressure on an already overwhelmed health service.
Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
