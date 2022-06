SAN ANGELO – The Mexican Consulate in Del Rio will hose a Big Family Fair at Ft. Concho in San Angelo this Saturday. According to a release from the Consulate of Mexico in Del Rio, on Saturday, Jun. 25, the Big Family Fair will be held at Ft. Concho. During the fair the group will present to the community of San Angelo the services that this consulate and its allies provide in matters such as legal, immigration, labor, health and education.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO