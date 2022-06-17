ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HVAC Companies Enjoying the Hot Sales Amid Georgia Heatwave

 4 days ago

Hotter temperatures are bringing headaches to homeowners but its...

AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Slight Decline

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.47 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 34 cents more than last month, and $1.58 more than this time last year.
New Georgia DOE Report Examines Roots of Teacher Burnout

A report released today by the Georgia Department of Education’s Teacher Burnout Task Force describes a classroom workforce burdened by testing, time demands and unrealistic expectations. Chaired by the 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Cherie Goldman, the task force looked at the causes of teacher burnout and recommended...
