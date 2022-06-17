ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Paul McCartney invites Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi onstage in tour finale

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3na7SR_0gDsbVDy00

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Paul McCartney ended the North American leg of his “Got Back” tour with star power on Thursday night, as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined him onstage during his show at Met Life Stadium.

“Here’s a local boy,” McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday, told the crowd at the stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as he introduced Springsteen.

Springsteen took the microphone for a version of his 1984 hit, “Glory Days” and an old Beatles classic, “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Rolling Stone reported.

Springsteen previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney during the former Beatle’s show on Aug. 5, 2013, at London’s Hyde Park, Variety reported.

Bon Jovi later walked onstage, balloons in hand, to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, according to Rolling Stone.

Both musicians returned for the show’s encore, with Springsteen playing guitar for the Beatles “The End” medley from the “Abbey Road” album, the magazine reported.

McCartney will now head to the United Kingdom, where he will headline the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, according to the singer’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney On Two Songs In New Jersey

Tonight, birthday boy Paul McCartney performed the final Got Back tour date at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the show, he brought out hometown hero Bruce Springsteen to perform “Glory Days” (from the Boss’ 1984 classic Born In The U.S.A.) and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which McCartney wrote in 1963 with John Lennon. The Rolling Stones then released it as a single, followed by the Beatles in 1964.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”. “A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
East Rutherford, NJ
The Independent

‘Calling it memorable doesn’t do the night justice’: Paul McCartney fans react after Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi join him on stage

Fans have expressed their gratitude after Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined Paul McCartney on stage last night (16 June) for the final date of his North American tour.The performance at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, saw Springsteen join McCartney on stage to sing his Born in the USA classic “Glory Days” and The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man”.Bon Jovi also made a special appearance to sing “Happy Birthday” to McCartney, who will celebrate his 80th birthday tomorrow (18 June).The two later rejoined the stage for a celebratory encore, which featured a Springsteen version...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
UPI News

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation

June 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's graduation as a "modern family." The former couple reunited Wednesday for 13-year-old Kai's middle school graduation in New York. Watts shared a photo on Instagram featuring Schreiber, Kai and their 14-year-old son, Sasha. Watts' partner, Billy Crudup,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney at Age 80: A Look at the Legendary Singer’s Career

Happy Birthday Paul McCartney! To celebrate the iconic musician’s 80th, we’re taking you through his career from the Beatles, to Wings, his solo albums, and beyond. Known for his melodic approach to bass-playing, McCartney is one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. His sound has evolved over his six-plus decades as a musician but one thing that remains the same is his ability to capture his audience with incomparable songwriting.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#Rolling Stone
AOL Corp

Paul McCartney Closes Out Tour With Surprise Guest Bruce Springsteen

Dynamic duo! Paul McCartney closed out his latest tour with help from a very special guest — Bruce Springsteen. The Grammy winner, 79, surprised fans at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Thursday, June 16, when he brought out the “Badlands” singer, 72, for a grand finale. “He’s a local boy,” McCartney quipped before introducing the New Jersey native. “He’s gonna come and sing with us. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen!”
MUSIC
TheWrap

Rolling Stones Postpone Amsterdam Concert After Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones are pushing back a concert scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam after frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the rock band wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma stroll Italy hand-in-hand

Rebel Wilson is spending quality time with girlfriend Ramona Agruma this weekend, as they both shared romantic shots of themselves strolling through Sardinia, Italy, hand-in-hand. In snaps posted by the couple Saturday, Wilson, 42, wore a bright yellow and white dress and a pair of nude pumps while Agruma donned a chic black Prada coat with white piping, a white crop top, black trousers and sandals. The “Pitch Perfect” actress wrote “🇮🇹 ciao bellas 🇮🇹 ” beside the sweet snap, while Agruma captioned her pic “Bella Italia 🇮🇹.” In another photo, the pair met up with a crew of fun friends. Wilson came...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney to Share ‘McCartney’ Trilogy Box Set

To celebrate his enduring solo career, Paul McCartney is set to reissue his three self-titled albums, packaging the lauded works together for the first time. McCartney, McCartney II, and McCartney III span five decades altogether, showcasing the lasting appeal of the former Beatle. Set to arrive on August 5, each...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vogue Magazine

Inside Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger’s St. Tropez Wedding

On the heels of the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood power agent Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, married designer Sarah “Staud” Staudinger at a three-day wedding that took the Cote d’Azur by storm. Comedian Larry David officiated the ceremony that started at sunset in St. Tropez, a place that’s always held a special place in the bride’s heart—and just happens to be where the couple had their first date.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy