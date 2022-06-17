ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China defends 'zero-COVID' after US envoy warns of costs

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDsrr_0gDsayf800
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Commuters wearing face masks ride across an intersection in the central business district in Beijing, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Friday defended its tough “zero-COVID” policy after the U.S. ambassador said it was causing serious damage to the global economy and foreign business sentiment.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the Chinese economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and “facts prove” the policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing is “suitable for China’s national conditions and has stood the test of history.”

“We have full confidence that (we can) contain the epidemic, steady the economy and achieve the goal of safe economic development," Wang said at a daily briefing.

China has sought to completely eliminate outbreaks of COVID-19 with tough restrictions, while most other countries are relaxing their anti-coronavirus measures to “live with” the disease.

Ambassador Nicholas Burns said on Thursday that the “zero-COVID” policy has “had a major impact” on business sentiment, singling out as especially damaging a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, China’s largest city and key financial hub.

Most of Shanghai's 25 million people were confined to their homes or immediate neighborhoods, and hundreds of thousands continue to remain under restrictions. Rolling lockdowns have also continued to Beijing and other cities.

Critics say the policy is disrupting global supply chains and hurting employment and consumption in China. The U.N.'s World Health Organization has called it unsustainable. China denounced the remarks as irresponsible.

Burns said in a virtual address to the Brookings Institution think tank that there were 40,000 American citizens in the Shanghai area before the pandemic, but that “lots and lots of those people have gone home." Diplomats from Europe, Japan and other countries report similar declines, he said.

“We're quite cognizant of the need, I think the Chinese government is quite cognizant of the need, to try to get back to a situation of normalcy," Burns said.

He said few American companies are leaving China completely because of its continuing importance, “but from the results that I've read, and the conversations I've had with lots of business leaders here, I think there is a hesitancy to invest in future obligations until they can see the end of this."

The U.S. and China recorded $650 billion in trade last year, and around 1,100 American companies are operating in China.

Chinese restrictions have all but ended visits by U.S. government officials and business leaders, while the number of American students has dropped sharply since China suspended issuing student visas.

“It's difficult to convince any of my colleagues in Washington to come here if I tell them that when they do it, they've to quarantine for 14 days before they can have a single meeting," Burns said. “And I understand their unwillingness to do that."

Burns said the Chinese government is signaling that the “zero-COVID” policy will probably be extended at least into the beginning months of 2023.

Burns, who has declared that relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest point since former President Richard Nixon visited in 1972, said China's aggressive foreign policy has intensified competition between the countries. But he said they still have multiple areas in which they can engage constructively, including on climate change, anti-narcotics measures and agricultural trade.

Burns said much of his job is focused on outreach to the Chinese public, a task made more difficult by COVID-19 restrictions and the government's strict censorship.

A recent speech on China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the embassy posted on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media platform was taken down within about 2 1/2 hours, but drew large numbers of views while it was up, he said.

A second attempt to post it three days later resulted in it being censored within 20 minutes, Burns said.

“So that's the game that they play," he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship In China#Europe#Foreign Policy#Foreign Ministry#Chinese#U N#World Health Organization
New York Post

US cracks down on 3 American firms sending defense tech to China

The US cracked down on three American firms for exporting military defense and other technology to China on Thursday. The US Commerce Department says the three companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC and US Prototype Inc. — received blueprints for satellite, rocket and defense prototypes from US companies, but then sent those blueprints to Chinese companies for 3-D printing, Reuters reported Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens ‘bully’ US it will ‘fight to the end’ over Taiwan

In a speech at an international security conference in Singapore on Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe labeled the U.S. a bully and vowed that China would “fight to the end” to stop Taiwan from asserting its independence. During the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Wei appeared...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Biden must reject China's illegal claim over the Taiwan Strait

Escalating its global assault on democratic sovereignty and international law, China has now declared sole ownership over the Taiwan Strait. The public assertion follows reports that China has spent recent months lecturing U.S. officials that the strait is its sovereign territory — rather, that is, than largely being characterized as international waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Beijing Warns Of 'Explosive' COVID Outbreak As Shanghai Begins Mass Testing

China's capital Beijing is facing an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak connected to a bar, a government spokesman warned on Saturday, as the commercial hub of Shanghai began mass testing to contain a jump in cases tied to a popular beauty salon. The warning followed a renewed tightening of COVID curbs in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalinterest.org

Biden’s War on Chinese Computer Chips Harms Americans

A less confrontational approach towards Chinese chipmakers would reduce inflation and stem the escalatory spiral of economic warfare between the United States and China. The shortage in microelectronics is increasing prices in addition to stunting economic growth in the United States. Inflation has reached a forty-year high as a result of pandemic-driven distortions in demand and disruptions in supply chains for key inputs like semiconductors. Treasury Secretary Janet Yelled estimated this week that “a third of U.S. inflation is new and used cars and … it is all due to a shortage of semiconductors.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

In Asia, Defense Ministers Issue New Warnings to China

The distant Russia-Ukraine war has implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the international order, particularly in light of China’s recent provocative actions and statements about the future of Taiwan, said world leaders gathered at a major Asian security conference this weekend. The invasion has created concerns about issues from...
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy