CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep. People say a small bear climbed in through their kitchen window of their home Sunday night. One person in the home was able to lock the bear in a bathroom. Video from Shane Geyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home with a catch pole.

CRIVITZ, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO