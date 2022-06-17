ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cirque du Soleil's 'O' offers Las Vegas guests a special VIP treat

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving been to Cirque du Soleil’s magnificent production “O” several times, I was thrilled to get the offer to enjoy the show’s La Grande Expérience, a VIP-level treatment. But at the same time, I wondered if it would actually heighten what I already consider to be one of the best Strip...

lasvegasmagazine.com

travelweekly.com

Station Casinos will light up the skies around Vegas on the Fourth of July

Station Casinos' six suburban Las Vegas resorts will ignite Fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The coordinated launch of each display at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station will be one of the largest displays in the Las Vegas Valley. The shows will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen to, available the company's website.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Testpilot closes down the circuitGROUNDS at EDC Las Vegas 2022

While the talk of 2022’s EDC Las Vegas may have been the debut of Kx5, deadmau5 and Kaskade‘s official joint side project, the former put on another spectacular performance under the guise of his techno alias, Testpilot. Closing down the Circuit Grounds stage on Friday night, Testpilot gave an hour of nonstop hard-hitting techno to a crowd of galvanized fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

2-for-1 Buffet Entrance on July 4, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Under 21

For a sugar rush, there’s a world of M&M’s in Las Vegas. You can enjoy an epic wall of candies, or you can try your hand at touch pool games. No matter your age, there’s sure to be something for you here. Wet’n’Wild, Shark Reef, and M&M’s World are all great fun for people of all ages.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local wins $543K Pai Gow poker jackpot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won more than half a million dollars playing Pai Gow on Friday. The Las Vegas resident, who wished to remain anonymous, won $543,619 after hitting a Face Up Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot at Boyd Gaming’s California Hotel and Casino. The jackpot happened at 7:57 a.m. June 17 when she hit a seven-card straight flush in hearts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro makes its Las Vegas debut

From Cake Boss Buddy Valastro comes the newest Italian eatery in town, where you can get pizza, house-made “mozz,” paninis and salads, plus sweets as well. The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro is tucked down a passageway in The Linq Hotel (conveniently close to the parking entrance for patrons who want to nip in for breakfast or lunch).
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideradio.com

Beasley Swaps ‘Star’ And ‘Coyote Country’ Frequencies In Las Vegas.

Beasley Media Group is swapping the dial positions of two of its FMs in the Las Vegas market. Beginning next Friday at 10am, “102.7 Coyote Country” KCYE and hot AC sister “Star 107.9” KVGS will trade frequencies. The move will come with a rebranding for “Star” which will be recast as “102.7 VGS.” Both signals are Class C FMs. Staff changes are also in the works.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas area pizza business hit by multiple break-ins

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local pizza parlor is back up and running after a group of thieves broke into one of their locations twice in a 48-hour period. FOX5 interviewed Those Guys Pies last week, who were already struggling with rising food prices. Pizza parlors are the latest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lasvegasmagazine.com

For a great burger and a beer, it's hard to top Las Vegas

A juicy burger with an ice-cold beer is a classic summer combo, and there are seemingly infinite bars and restaurants that specialize in this terrific tag team. An easy place to start on the Strip is MGM Grand: With a name like Tap Sports Bar (702.891.7239), it’s beyond obvious that this is the right place for soothing suds, and local Las Vegas brews from CraftHaus, Big Dog’s, Lovelady and Bad Beat brands are among the options. The bar has also partnered with one of the city’s most reputable breweries, Tenaya Creek, to create the exclusive Tap That Blonde Ale, perfect for summer sipping. Match it up with the Captain’s Burger, an all-beef creation with bacon, cheddar, fried onions, Captain Morgan rum barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It’s a powerful duo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

High prices spur alternatives to car rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Whether booking a car rental for vacation or while a car is being fixed, consumers have noticed the difficulty of renting a vehicle without spending a fortune. As summer travel approaches, locals like Adele Newberry say they just need a ride for while their car is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas asking for summer donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Shade Tree, a local shelter dedicated to supporting women and children in crisis, is calling on the community for donations as summer begins. The Shade Tree said that summer is the slowest season for donations, so it is urging the community to help out. Items...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ranked: 15 Best Barbeque Spots In Las Vegas

Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson lion sanctuary celebrates World Giraffe Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson celebrates World Giraffe day on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19, with Ozzie, Nevada’s only giraffe. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the wildlife sanctuary will be hosting multiple events, including scavenger hunts, costume contests, and more. General admission is typically $20 for locals, but on Father’s Day, admission for dads is only $10.
HENDERSON, NV

