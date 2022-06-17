ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Countless lives will be saved’: Countries to sign first declaration imposing limits on bombing urban areas

By Bel Trew
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVOR2_0gDsW4Fr00

The UK, the US, France, and Japan are among a slew of countries set to sign the first ever political declaration committing nations to avoid bombing and shelling populated towns and cities, a move which rights groups say will save thousands of civilian lives.

Ireland presented a final draft of the declaration to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday after nearly three years of negotiations by member states and civil society organisations.

The final wording - which is significantly watered down compared to initial drafts - is not legally binding. But it commits signatories to avoid using explosive weapons, like aerial bombs, rockets, artillery projectiles and missiles, in urban areas as they have such devastating effect.

According to the UN more than 90 per cent of global reported civilian casualties each year are the result of the use of these weapons in populated areas.

Airwairs, a UK-based monitoring group that backs the declaration and tracks the destruction caused by this globally, citing data from the Explosive Weapons Monitor say they were responsible for more than 5000 civilian deaths or injuries this year alone. Several thousand of those casualties are in Ukraine which Russian invaded in February.

And so a declaration signed by countries around the world will change behaviour that will “lead to countless lives being saved”, said Airwars director Emily Tripp.

“We welcome the UK’s announcement that it intends to sign the Political Declaration, we urge the UK to stick to its commitment, for other states to follow suit and for clarity on how states expect to implement it,” Ms Tripps told The Independent .

“States that join this declaration will contribute to creating a new international norm around the use of explosive weapons and will require militaries and governments to review their own practices and create robust national policies.”

She said many militaries, including the UK, show a “poor understanding” of the impact of their own weapons in towns and cities and that “so called precision warfare” has not improved civilian death and injury tolls.

“If implemented properly, this declaration will no doubt lead to countless lives being saved,” she added.

British MPs have over the years joined calls for countries in particular the UK to “show some leadership” and not only sign the declaration, but push for an outright ban.

Stewart McDonald, the SNP’s spokesperson for Defence  and a member of the foreign affairs committee who has been involved in the talks, welcomed the UK’s decision to sign the declaration calling it a “positive step forward”.

He said the current laws of war were falling short: even under international law explosive weapons with wide area effects can still be legally used in urban areas.

He said it was important for the UK to go even further than signing the declaration, which had been “watered down”.

“To continue with an architecture that doesn’t protect civilians shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone,” he said.

To continue with an architecture that doesn’t protect civilians shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone

Stewart McDonald, SNP MP

“The UK, as a founding NATO member, a permanent member of the UN Security Council,  and a major European military power, should show some leadership and sign up to the original ban and help lead an international coalition to get that ratified.”

Fabian Hamilton, a Labour MP and shadow minister for peace and disarmament, said President Putin’s indiscriminate bombing campaign in Ukraine had made the issue “an urgent priority”.

“The scale of the death and destruction shows that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas must become an urgent priority for the international community in order to protect civilian life and those responsible must be held to account,” he told The Independent .

Political declarations are not legally binding but right groups and the UN say they are an initial step in countries committing to make a change.

They can help clarify what constitutes legal conduct and establish a framework for best practices and reform among states for the future. The UK signed a similar political declaration on Safe Schools in 2018, in which it pledged to strengthen the protection of education and limit the use of school facilities from use during war which has worked.

Now more than ever this is vital, with the devastating Russian invasion of Ukraine that has seen urban centres be obliterated and towns littered with land mines and unexploded bombs.

And this is the issue for the future of war-ravaged states, said  Najat El Hamri, Middle East Regional Director of the Mines Advisory Group (MAG).

Explosive weapons not only maim and kill civilians at the time of the attack but often do not explode on impact leaving behind deadly remnants “continuing to threaten people’s lives, often for generations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZWGp_0gDsW4Fr00

“Unexploded ordnance is left around homes, schools, water stations, and other vital infrastructure.,” Ms Hamri said. “People are not safe while explosive items litter their communities, and clearing these areas takes years of costly and resource-intensive work,” she added.

Human Rights Watch said that the use of explosive weapons in built up areas can also cause environmental damage, can obstruct health care and education and can displace communities.

There was some criticism of the declaration which is a far tamer version of what was initially tabled. But both rights groups and MPs said it was a first step.

“It is a shame that the current wording of the declaration has been watered down but it is progress of a kind, a step towards something that is enforceable” MP Stewart added.

“How can you possibly look at what is happening to civilians, to children and their mothers, to the elderly in places in Ukraine, how can you see all that and think rules around the use of explosive weapons aren’t needed?”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ben Wallace says Ukrainians have capabilities for progress in east thanks to weapons donations

Ukrainians will soon have the capability to make gains in the east of the country thanks to the donation of military equipment by allies, Ben Wallace has said.The defence secretary said that weaponry such as anti-ship missiles and self-propelled guns will help Ukrainians defend locations such as Odessa.Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) with guided MLRS rockets will be sent to Ukraine thanks to a partnership between the United States, the UK and Germany.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Replacing UK’s weapons stockpiles could take ‘years’, says head of armed forces

Returning the UK’s stockpile of weapons to pre-Ukraine war levels could take years, the head of the armed forces has said.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who took over as Chief of the Defence Staff in November 2021, said even replacing less sophisticated weapons sent to Ukraine could take “several years” due to constraints on the UK’s industrial capacity.Answering questions from the Lords International Relations and Defence Committee on Wednesday, Admiral Radakin also said it could take “five to 10 years” before the UK could deploy a division with the capabilities to fight alongside US forces.He said: “We could throw out a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Un Security Council#Civilian Casualties#Human Rights Watch#The United Nations#Un#Russian#Airwars
Voice of America

South Africa Can’t Refine Russian Oil, Opposition Politician Says

Cape Town, South Africa — Three times this year, South Africa has abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, South Africa’s energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, has called for the country to purchase Russian crude oil, an act that would be a flagrant disregard of the sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s government put in place by the United States, United Kingdom and European Union.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

A further two hundred Russian troops have reportedly been killed since yesterday during their invasion of Ukraine.The reported losses bring the total number of deaths among Vladimir Putin’s troops since the beginning of the invasion to 33,800, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.This is 200 more than the 33,600 deaths that were reported from 24 February to 19 June.It comes after Russian troops were reported to be exhausted four months into their military operation as a result of poor institutional culture and skill sets.Putin’s troops are possibly running low on stocks of advanced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ukraine announces attempt to take back famous Snake Island from Russian forces

Ukrainian authorities claim to have launched a new attempt to take back Snake Island in the Black Sea.They shared a post on Facebook announcing they had conducted “aimed strikes with the use of various forces” on the island causing "significant losses" to the Russian army.Satellite images provided by US-based Maxar Technologies later confirmed the tower on the southern end of the island was visibly damaged.The outpost became a famous after a recording of the Ukrainian soldiers saying “Russian warship, go f**k yourselves” went viral.Click here to read our free newsletter Read More Russian threat ‘being neutralised’ by Kyiv in Black Sea - liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
The Independent

Woman in Belgium elected mayor of Tokyo district more than 9,000km away in ‘huge surprise’ victory

A 47-year-old woman living in Belgium for over a decade has become the mayor of a Tokyo district, more than 9,000km away, after she rose to prominence primarily with the help of a social media campaign during the Covid pandemic.Satoko Kishimoto, 47, has been living in Belgium’s Leuven city with her husband and two children and is set to become the mayor of Tokyo’s Suginami district after winning polls with a narrow margin of just 200 votes.“During the Covid-19 crisis, when everything happened online, Satoko participated a lot in online public debates in Japan from Leuven,” husband Olivier Hoedeman said...
WORLD
The Independent

‘They’re keeping me here like a criminal’: Asylum seekers still locked up after failed Rwanda flight

Asylum seekers detained for removal to Rwanda weeks ago are still being held in detention despite the last-minute grounding of the flight, which legal experts say leaves the government “wide-open” to litigation and aggravated damages claims.Ministers have been accused of subjecting vulnerable people to a “cruel experiment” after it emerged that the vast majority of people who the Home Office had hoped to deport to east Africa – most of whom were not even given tickets for the flight – remain locked up.This is despite the fact that there is no further flight planned at this stage, meaning there is...
IMMIGRATION
Autoblog

Putin demands his government support Russian car industry

LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Thursday to quickly come up with new measures to support the domestic car industry, which has seen sales crater since the invasion of Ukraine. Amid a crunch on demand from Russian buyers and severe logistics problems as a result...
WORLD
AFP

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Bangladeshi ferryman Kalu Molla began working on the Buriganga river before the patchwork of slums on its banks gave way to garment factories -- and before its waters turned pitch black. Water samples from the river found chromium and cadmium levels over six times the World Health Organization's recommended maximums, according to a 2020 paper by the Bangladeshi government's River Research Institute. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him when they were killed in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion appear to have been “coldly executed” as they were searching Russian-occupied woodlands for the photographer’s missing image-taking drone, Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, citing its findings from an investigation into their deaths.The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Polio: Health officials ‘urgently’ investigating after rare virus detected in London sewage

A national incident has been declared after a rare type of poliovirus was detected in wastewater in London, with health officials racing to determine the scale of a feared outbreak.The virus, which can cause paralysis and death in rare cases, was identified in sewage samples taken from the capital between February and May 2022, according to the UK Health Security Agency.UKHSA said it was “likely” there has been spread of a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) between closely linked people in North-East London, with infected individuals believed to be shedding the virus in their faeces. So far, no suspected cases...
WORLD
The Independent

Unaccompanied children can come to UK under Homes for Ukraine visa scheme – Gove

Ukrainian children will be able to come to the UK without a parent or guardian under the Homes for Ukraine visa scheme, the Government has said.Unaccompanied minors under the age of 18 will be able to apply for a visa to come to the UK under the sponsorship scheme if they have parental consent.The new policy will initially apply to more than a thousand unaccompanied minors who have already applied under the scheme.The PA news agency understands this cohort will be written to this week by the Home Office, but additional security checks may mean it is a few weeks...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

As Prince Charles anchors Commonwealth, challenges ahead

Prince Charles has become the first British royal to visit Rwanda, representing Queen Elizabeth II as the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth at a summit where both the 54-nation bloc and the monarchy face uncertainty.Royal historian Ed Owens said the 73-year-old heir to the British throne may find that “on taking over the headship of the Commonwealth, he finds himself in charge of a rapidly disintegrating organization.” But Charles’ decades of commitment to environmental issues could prove an asset with the bloc that includes low-lying island states on the front lines of climate change, he said.“His care for the...
WORLD
AFP

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Sri Lanka's military opened fire to contain rioting at a fuel station, officials said Sunday as unprecedented queues for petrol and diesel were seen across the bankrupt country. Sri Lanka has deployed armed police and troops to guard fuel stations.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

708K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy