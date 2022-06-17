ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lewes declines purchase of $2.5 million property

By Aaron R. Mushrush
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to...

