ROCKWALL (1080 KRLD)- A Rockwall man remains behind bars Friday after being arrested yesterday on child porn charges.

Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading them to get a warrant to search Russell Hyland's home.

They report finding child pornography and also confiscated electronic devices to investigate further.

