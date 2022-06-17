ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash has now been identified

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYNNr_0gDsPheI00

ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD)- The motorcyclist killed in an Arlington crash Thursday has now been identified.

Police report the motorcycle rear-ended an SUV on the east-bound I-20 service road leading from Kennedale to Arlington. The SUV was completing a U-turn underneath I-20 when it was struck.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was going very fast. The motorcyclist, Kerri Fulbright, was rushed to Medical City Arlington where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Motorcyclist dies in Arlington after running red light

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist died yesterday evening in Arlington when he struck the back of a car after running a red light. On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at about 6:03 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a Mercedes-Benz.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officer Hospitalized, Accused of DWI After Arlington Crash: PD

A Dallas police officer faces a driving while intoxicated charge when he is discharged from the hospital after crashing his pickup into a tree, according to the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington Police Department says, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Russell Curry...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kennedale, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Arlington, TX
Accidents
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing man after boat overturns on Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The search continues for a man still missing after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon yesterday evening. Two of the missing occupants were found deceased earlier today. Only one appears to have survived. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Silver Alert discontinued after elderly woman from North Richland Hills found safe

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A Silver Alert was discontinued after an elderly woman that went missing Friday night out of North Richland Hills, Texas was found safe. The North Richland Hills Police Department is looking for 75-year-old Norma Ferguson who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and believes her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#U Turn#Newsradio#Suv#Traffic Accident
CBS DFW

Fort Worth officer rear ended while working accident

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - West Division Fort Worth police were dispatched to a stranded driver near the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Cahoba Drive late Friday evening. A police officer was operating a patrol unit and parked behind the stranded vehicle to protect the vehicle and its occupant. Police said the officer had activated the emergency lights to warn oncoming traffic of the hazard and lane closure.  While the officer was inside the patrol unit, a pickup truck hit the rear end of the vehicle. It was forced across four lanes of traffic, hit a concrete barrier and ended up facing oncoming traffic, police said.During the collision, a passing motorist's vehicle was struck but the driver was not injured, police said.Police said the driver of the pickup was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition. The officer was transported to Texas Health Harris Hospital in an unknown condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Former Arlington officer indicted on murder charge for Oct. 2021 deadly shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas - A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted a former Arlington police officer on a murder charge for an officer-involved shooting back in October 2021. Robert Phillips was fired two days after the deadly shooting of Jesse Fischer. It happened after a low-speed chase ended at a cul-de-sac after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KWTX

Cross still stands following church fire in North Texas

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (KWTX) - A cross is left standing following a fire at a church in North Texas. Firefighters in Wise County responded to a structure fire June 17 at the Balsora Baptist Church in the 108 block of Country Road 3623 in Bridgeport. According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire...
BRIDGEPORT, TX
fox4news.com

Euless police looking for drivers, crowd from street stunting takeover

EULESS, Texas - Drivers of some fast, high-horsepower cars and crowds cheering them on are the targets of Euless police. Police released video from earlier this week of who they're looking for. The drivers were caught doing donuts, and the crowd surrounding them took over an intersection for the overnight...
EULESS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
thebharatexpressnews.com

Minor injured in suspected gang shooting in Fort Worth Friday night

Detectives from the Fort Worth Gang Unit are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a minor to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.
FORT WORTH, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

DeSoto: 19-year-old charged with murder of 45-year-old

DeSoto, TX - A 19-year-old has been arrested in DeSoto after police say he beat a man to death. Police say they were called to a home on Wednesday by a woman who said she could hear a man crying for help. When they got there they found the body...
DESOTO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy