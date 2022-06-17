Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash has now been identified

ARLINGTON (1080 KRLD)- The motorcyclist killed in an Arlington crash Thursday has now been identified.

Police report the motorcycle rear-ended an SUV on the east-bound I-20 service road leading from Kennedale to Arlington. The SUV was completing a U-turn underneath I-20 when it was struck.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was going very fast. The motorcyclist, Kerri Fulbright, was rushed to Medical City Arlington where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

