Euless police release images showing high-speed street take-over on Monday

EULESS (1080 KRLD)- Euless police have released images from Monday's illegal street take-over in the intersection of Midway and North Main.

Numerous drivers took turns making dangerous exhibitions of speed, doing high-speed donuts and laying rubber in the intersection.

Police arrested a teenager participating in the hot-rodding and it was his phone where they found footage. Euless police say they are using the footage and photos to obtain arrest warrants for every driver they can identify.

Scores of spectators surrounded the intersection with phones taking videos and photos.

