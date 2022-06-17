Bedford and Euless lift emergency outdoor watering declaration, water main repaired

EULESS- BEDFORD (1080 KRLD)- People who live in Bedford and Euless have been given the go-ahead to use their water as usual -- including watering their lawns.

Early this week, a massive 48-inch water main ruptured at the Trinity River Authority main water treatment plant in Euless. Although a boil-water notice was not needed, the cities did ask their residents to conserve water -- especially by not watering the grass.

Nevertheless, Euless City Hall is pointing out that the city's routine outdoor water restrictions remain in place. Euless residents fall under a time of day watering ordinance that prohibits watering outdoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round.

