Does Lightyear have any credit scenes?

In April 2008, Disney, two years into buying Pixar Animation Studios and having its leaders take over Walt Disney Animation Studios, was ready to offer a glimpse into the future. This is when the company offered journalists a first look into titles from its two animation houses that would be released through the year 2012. Many of the projects shown that day would be instantly familiar to the public, including Toy Story 3, Bolt, or The Princess and the Frog. But one that would not be recognizable is a Pixar film, once situated for a 2011 debut, entitled Newt. Though now an obscure part of Pixar’s legacy, the saga of Newt is a fascinating one reflecting the endless challenges any animated features face on their way to the big screen.

