ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Does Lightyear have any credit scenes?

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightyear is out now in cinemas and we all know what you're thinking: does the Toy Story spin-off have any credit scenes?. Toy Story 4 had a whopping five credit scenes, while Toy Story 2 featured fake bloopers and Toy Story 3 had an additional scene during the credits. Lightyear does...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Distractify

The Real Reason 'Lightyear' Is Banned In 14 Countries

In 1995, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen transformed into the talking toys that we now know as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. More than two decades later, their legacy lives on. The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is set to release on June 17 and the nostalgia is real.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’: Chris Evans Couldn’t Help but Do a ‘Shameless Tim Allen Impression’ for ‘Toy Story’ Prequel

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans didn’t have to look to another galaxy for his take on “Toy Story” legend Buzz Lightyear. The “Captain America” star couldn’t help but harness the iconic Buzz Lightyear voice originated by Tim Allen in the animated franchise spanning back to 1995 when portraying the “real” astronaut Buzz in “Lightyear,” out June 17. “It’s tough,” Evans admitted to Variety on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To infinity and beyond,’ you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression, because it’s intimidating.” Space...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lightyear Filmmakers Explain Why Tim Allen Was Never Asked to Voice Buzz

Toy Story fans have been at least slightly confused about the premise of the upcoming Lightyear spinoff, though marketing materials have since confirmed that the narrative is meant to be the in-world adventure that inspired Andy's love of the character in that original 1995 film. Writer-director Angus MacLane and producer Galyn Susman recently explained how the nature of the concept also meant they never considered having Tim Allen voice this version of Buzz for Lightyear, as his take on the character is an adaptation of the source material, with Chris Evans instead voicing the character. Lightyear lands in theaters on June 17th.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightyear#Robot
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lightyear's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Lower Than the Entire Toy Story Franchise

Pixar's newest movie, Lightyear, is hitting theaters this weekend and aims to explore the origins of beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. This movie is the sci-fi spectacle that Andy's toy was based on in the first place, described by its filmmakers as "Andy's Star Wars." The connections to Toy Story are apparent for Lightyear, but it isn't getting the same critical reception as its franchise predecessors. Lightyear has received mostly positive reviews so far, but not nearly as positive as the four Toy Story movies.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear, the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday. The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Roars Ahead of ‘Lightyear’ in Surprise Upset

In a surprise twist, Pixar and Disney’s new movie Lightyear lost Father’s Day weekend to holdover Jurassic World Dominion at the domestic box office. This is the first time in the pandemic that there’s been three major Hollywood tentpoles doing solid-to-great business (Top Gun: Maverick is the third). As a result, overall domestic revenue hit an estimated $166 million, which is down only 18 percent from 2019 (usually, that gap has been much bigger). However, it isn’t clear whether the box office chart has recovered enough to support so much product.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips...
MOVIES
E! News

Patricia Heaton Blasts Disney-Pixar for Not Casting Tim Allen in Lightyear

Watch: Chris Evans Talks Recreating Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role. Patricia Heaton is sharing how she really feels about Tim Allen not being cast in Lightyear. "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns," the actress tweeted on June 14. "Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Wonder Man

A new Disney+ series is in development with Wonder Man as the main character. It's being brought to the screen by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang Chi and Andrew Guest who was involved with Brooklyn Nine Nine and Community. I'm not overly familiar with Wonder Man but he...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What were the truly worst exit scenes you have seen over the years

Well tonight was terrible involving Cathy. So Brian forgives her kissing another bloke and she says that they are not good for each other because she dont love him enough. And then leaves Weatherfield just like that. Wow. Why ao quick. Did she have time to pack a suitcase. owen10...
TV SERIES
Collider

What Happened to 'Newt,' the Unmade Pixar Movie?

In April 2008, Disney, two years into buying Pixar Animation Studios and having its leaders take over Walt Disney Animation Studios, was ready to offer a glimpse into the future. This is when the company offered journalists a first look into titles from its two animation houses that would be released through the year 2012. Many of the projects shown that day would be instantly familiar to the public, including Toy Story 3, Bolt, or The Princess and the Frog. But one that would not be recognizable is a Pixar film, once situated for a 2011 debut, entitled Newt. Though now an obscure part of Pixar’s legacy, the saga of Newt is a fascinating one reflecting the endless challenges any animated features face on their way to the big screen.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Teases Deleted Scenes and Possible Director's Cut

Back before fans of Jurassic World were given a trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, we were given an extended prologue, which was confirmed to not actually be appearing in the film's theatrical release. Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained how that sequence was initially intended to open the film, and that roughly 15 minutes of the film were cut from the theatrical release. The filmmaker also pointed out what some of the last scenes to be cut from the theatrical release were, while teasing that a director's cut of the film isn't entirely out of the picture for the film's home video release. Jurassic World Dominion is in theaters now.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Flash just revealed answer to Arrow's biggest mystery

The Flash spoilers follow. The Flash brought in a huge tie-in to Arrow in its latest episode by answering a longstanding John Diggle mystery. In this week's (June 15) season eight episode 'The Man in the Yellow Tie', Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) is visited by Diggle (David Ramsey) and his cube, revealing that he has spent years traversing the Earth trying to open the box once again.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things writers share weird new Vecna detail

Stranger Things spoilers for season 4, part 1 follow. Stranger Things' writers have addressed a "weird" detail relating to Vecna and his name. Fans of the Netflix series were introduced to the terrifying demonic being in the most recent episodes, though learnt in episode 7 that he is actually Henry Creel, the son of the wrongly-convicted Victor Creel.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lightyear: There Are More Post-Credits Scenes Than You Expect

Movie fans have become accustomed to sticking around through the credits when they're out at the theater, especially when it comes to franchise films, as studios have made including extra scenes something of a habit. Lightyear, the Toy Story origin/spinoff hitting theaters this weekend, is no exception. The film actually has three credits scenes, the last of which causes you to wait even longer than normal once the movie is over. Seriously, if you see Lightyear this weekend, wait around until you see a third post-credits scene, even if you think the credits are totally over.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Starting Fear the Walking Dead

I'm up to date with Walking Dead and most shows so wanted something to watch. Will it impact my experience starting it now having seen Walking Dead. Also is it any good. I watched one I think and didn't watch again when it first came out. Posts: 398. Forum Member.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy