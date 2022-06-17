ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Channelopathy of small- and intermediate-conductance Ca-activated K channels

By Young-Woo Nam
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall- and intermediate-conductance Ca2+-activated K+ (KCa2.x/KCa3.1 also called SK/IK) channels are gated exclusively by intracellular Ca2+. The Ca2+ binding protein calmodulin confers sub-micromolar Ca2+ sensitivity to the channel-calmodulin complex. The calmodulin C-lobe is constitutively associated with the proximal C-terminus of the channel. Interactions between calmodulin N-lobe and the channel S4-S5 linker...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Iron supplementation and the risk of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in extremely low gestational age newborns

The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between iron exposure and the development of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). A secondary analysis of the PENUT Trial dataset was conducted. The primary outcome was BPD at 36 weeks gestational age and primary exposures of interest were cumulative iron exposures in the first 28 days and through 36 weeks' gestation. Descriptive statistics were calculated for study cohort characteristics with analysis adjusted for the factors used to stratify randomization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Malleability of time through progress bars and throbbers

Compared to a stationary pattern, a moving pattern dilates the perception of time. However, when it comes to comparing only moving stimulus, the exact dilation effects are less clear. The time dilation may be attributed to either speed of motion, temporal and spatial frequency, stimulus complexity, or the number of changes in the stimulus pattern. In the present study, we used progress bars and throbbers for inducing impressions of fast and slow "apparent" motions while the speed of motion and distance covered was actually equivalent across all conditions. The results indicate that higher number of steps produced the impression of a faster progression leading to an underestimation of time, whereas a progression in large fewer steps, produced slower apparent progression, creating the illusion of dilated time. We suggest that the perception of time depends on the nature of the stimulus rather than the speed of motion or the distance covered by the stimulus.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conductance#Channelopathy#Vat##Readcube#K Channels#Sk Ik#Calmodulin N Lobe#S4 S5#Zimmermann Laband
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Brain-wide perception of the emotional valence of light is regulated by distinct hypothalamic neurons

The wrong Supplementary file was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct file, and referenced appropriately in the main text. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Neurobiology Section, Division of Biological Sciences, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA. Department...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Many researchers say they’ll share data — but don’t

Reasons included a lack of informed consent or ethics approval to share; misplaced data; and that others had moved on from the project. You have full access to this article via your institution. Most biomedical and health researchers who declare their willingness to share the data behind journal articles do...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ethics in Solar System exploration

As the population of Earth's orbital environment and human exploration of space intensifies, it is critical to have a strong ethical framework in place so that mistakes of the past are learned from and not repeated. As we move into an era of private industry-led space exploration, it is increasingly...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Confirming the energy sources of cosmic reionization

It is unclear what energy sources were responsible for the reionization of hydrogen atoms in the intergalactic medium 13 billion years ago. Measuring the upper limit on the number of ionizing photons produced by quasars has revealed that the contribution of quasars to reionization is negligible, suggesting that galaxies are the major energy sources.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Alterations in metal homeostasis occur prior to canonical markers in Huntington disease

The importance of metal biology in neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntingtin Disease is well documented with evidence of direct interactions between metals such as copper, zinc, iron and manganese and mutant Huntingtin pathobiology. To date, it is unclear whether these interactions are observed in humans, how this impacts other metals, and how mutant Huntington alters homeostatic mechanisms governing levels of copper, zinc, iron and manganese in cerebrospinal fluid and blood in HD patients. Plasma and cerebrospinal fluid from control, pre-manifest, manifest and late manifest HD participants were collected as part of HD-Clarity. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid and plasma copper, zinc, iron and manganese were measured as well as levels of mutant Huntingtin and neurofilament in a sub-set of cerebrospinal fluid samples. We find that elevations in cerebrospinal fluid copper, manganese and zinc levels are altered early in disease prior to alterations in canonical biomarkers of HD although these changes are not present in plasma. We also evidence that CSF iron is elevated in manifest patients. The relationships between plasma and cerebrospinal fluid metal are altered based on disease stage. These findings demonstrate that there are alterations in metal biology selectively in the CSF which occur prior to changes in known canonical biomarkers of disease. Our work indicates that there are pathological changes related to alterations in metal biology in individuals without elevations in neurofilament and mutant Huntingtin.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy