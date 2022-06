The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.

