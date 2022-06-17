Oakwood teen charged with shooting Gwinnett police dog

Levi Kennedy Bryan

A 17-year-old from Oakwood was charged with shooting a Gwinnett County Police dog after an investigation last month in Lawrenceville, police said.

Levi Kennedy Bryan was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, harming a law enforcement animal and other charges from the incident that injured Kai, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois narcotics and patrol dog.

Gwinnett County Police officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:20 p.m. May 23, where Bryan was threatening a woman with a handgun, police said.

Bryan left the residence before officers arrived, but police located him in the woods near the scene.

Police said Bryan fired on the officers and hit the dog. An officer returned fire and hit Bryan, who was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Kai, who was shot multiple times, was discharged from veterinary care to recover at home with his handler.

Bryan was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18.

He is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.