ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Daviess, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Daviess; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Larue; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT DAVIESS GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON LARUE MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Union; Webster The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Spencer County in southwestern Indiana Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky Daviess County in northwestern Kentucky McLean County in northwestern Kentucky Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Union County in northwestern Kentucky Webster County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chandler to near Corydon to 8 miles northwest of Marion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Robards around 805 AM CDT. Sebree around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Eureka, Beech Grove, Rockport, Calhoun, Grandview and Olney. This includes the following highways Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 91 and 101, and between Mile Markers 110 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 4. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 57 and 59. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy