Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish to Host Area’s First Walk for Animals

By Terryn
 2 days ago
Terryn

The Humane Society of Louisiana's walk for animals in will take place in Acadia Parish on Saturday, June 25th.

The Acadia Pledge Walk for the Animals is the area's first and will take place in Church Point from 9am - 11am at Le Parc Du View Depot. It's purpose is to raise funds as well as awareness for all homeless animals in the parish.

David Silverman/Getty Images

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 6.3 million animals enter into shelter nationwide every year. However, only 4.1 of those animals are adopted. This is where the HSLA comes in to make a difference.

You could be a part of that difference by registering and supporting the pledge walk. Bottled water and light refreshments will be available as well as a vegan bake sale.

Registration is $15 and can be done on Eventbrite.

KATC News

UPDATE: One more application for Lafayette Police Chief

Civil Service officials have updated their response to our public records request with an additional application for the Lafayette Police Chief position. We reported Friday that an extra 30 days has brought two more applications for Lafayette Police Chief - but still no applicants from outside Louisiana. Another application was provided to KATC on Sunday, and this applicant is from another state - but he does not have a college degree. One of the requirements for the post is a college degree.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Pride Festival Planned For The Small Town of Mamou

There's a first time for everything. The historic Hotel Cazan in Downtown Mamou has announced that it will host the first-ever Pride Festival in the small Cajun town. The event starts on June 17 at 2 p.m. and lasts until June 18 at 10 p.m.F. Festivities will kick off Friday...
MAMOU, LA
