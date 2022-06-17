Acadia Parish to Host Area’s First Walk for Animals

Terryn

The Humane Society of Louisiana's walk for animals in will take place in Acadia Parish on Saturday, June 25th.

The Acadia Pledge Walk for the Animals is the area's first and will take place in Church Point from 9am - 11am at Le Parc Du View Depot. It's purpose is to raise funds as well as awareness for all homeless animals in the parish.

David Silverman/Getty Images

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 6.3 million animals enter into shelter nationwide every year. However, only 4.1 of those animals are adopted. This is where the HSLA comes in to make a difference.

You could be a part of that difference by registering and supporting the pledge walk. Bottled water and light refreshments will be available as well as a vegan bake sale.

Registration is $15 and can be done on Eventbrite.