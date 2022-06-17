ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity returns for the first time since 2019...

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the… .
FALMOUTH, MA
Barnstable County Highlights Accessibility with New Website

HYANNIS – The new Barnstable County website design has been unveiled by officials which puts a strong emphasis on ease-of-use. County Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley said the new design prioritizes accessibility, with several different tools to customize the webpage for each user’s preferences. “Now it’s even more… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash along the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
A Cool Morning

It felt more like a fall morning on Nauset Beach this morning. Perfect beach walking weather, if you.
ENVIRONMENT
Several car vs pole crashes across Cape Cod Sunday evening

CAPE COD – Several car vs utility pole crashes were reported across Cape Cod Sunday evening. In Mashpee, a car struck a pole on Shields Street off Route 130 knocking out power to about 60 Eversource customers. Meanwhile in Bourne a few hundred electric customers lost power in the Jonathan Bourne Road area of Bourne […] The post Several car vs pole crashes across Cape Cod Sunday evening appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
Harwich officials respond to three crashes withing an hour Monday afternoon

HARWICH – Harwich officials responded to three crashes between 4 and 5 PM Monday. Crashes were reported at Route 124 & Headwaters Drive, Lower County Road and Grey Neck Road, as well as Depot Road W. & Division Street. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes but traffic was tied up around […] The post Harwich officials respond to three crashes withing an hour Monday afternoon appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
Developing: Search underway for missing fisherman off Brewster

BREWSTER – A search is underway in Brewster after a report of a missing fisherman. The call came in about 10:45 PM Monday evening at Saint’s Landing Beach. Brewster Fire-Rescue called deployed a drone and called for the Dennis fire boat. The Coast Guard was also responding a boat and helicopter. CWN will bring you […] The post Developing: Search underway for missing fisherman off Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
Mustang crashes into utility pole, mailboxes early Sunday morning in Brewster

BREWSTER – On Sunday June 19 at 1:30 a.m. Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Paine’s Creek Road. On arrival units found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with several signs and a telephone pole causing heavy damage to the front of […] The post Mustang crashes into utility pole, mailboxes early Sunday morning in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
Bicyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Falmouth about 9:30 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Ter Heun Drive. The victim was transported to meet a MedFlight helicopter at Falmouth Hospital to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are […] The post Bicyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
Two injured in rollover crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department responded overnight, at 1:25 AM to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries. First arriving units found a single vehicle on its roof with two patients, one of which was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, and one that was able to free himself prior to fire […] The post Two injured in rollover crash in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA

