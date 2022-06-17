ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain’s back in the forecast, and the high might not even get into the 60s (Thursday’s high was 67, only four degrees below normal). -Today: Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues – flaggers are there to alternate traffic through one lane at times....

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday, start-of-summer Tuesday watch

6:05 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, June 21st, the first day of summer (solstice moment was 2:13 am). Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Juneteenth Monday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 20th, the day most government facilities/offices are observing the new local/federal Juneteenth holiday. Partly sunny forecast, high around 70. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:. 4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5023 Delridge Way SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Pride flags in The Junction

Thanks to volunteer help, the West Seattle Junction Association‘s rainbow Pride flags are flying today. They’re scheduled to be in place until 6 pm. Other Pride events continue at various West Seattle venues throughout the month – see this section of our Event Calendar. A highlight will be 2-4 pm next Sunday (June 26th), the third annual Pride March in Morgan Junction.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#West Seattle Bridge#South Park#Road Work#Weather#Traffic#Seattle Public Utilities#California Myrtle#Sdot#Sw Elmgrove St#45th Ave Sw#Sw Trenton St Contingent
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen motorcycle; found bike

Two 2-wheeled reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:. STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: Maybe you can help Joseph find the motorcycle he uses to get to and from grad school:. It’s a blue 2021 Honda CB300R. stolen from the 7100 block of 34th SW early this morning. We’ll add the report # when we get it. (ADDED: SPD incident # 22-156850; the motorcycle’s plate # is 9G3441.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(‘Jay’ the bald eagle, photographed by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, which is Father’s Day as well as Juneteenth, which is a city and federal holiday this year for the first time:. CLOSURE: Most government services are observing Juneteenth on Monday, with...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

What’s up for the rest of your Juneteenth Monday

(Gatewood Elementary art seen on the fence at Lowman Beach this weekend) No Juneteenth celebrations in West Seattle that we’ve heard of (please let us know if we’re missing something); the South Seattle Emerald has a list of what’s happening elsewhere in the city. Meantime, here’s what we do have for today:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: Highland Park Improvement Club ‘Reset Fest’ on fire anniversary next Saturday

Rather than grieving on the first anniversary of the fire that ravaged its community-owned building, Highland Park Improvement Club is throwing a party. Next Saturday is June 25th, one year since the early-morning HPIC fire. That afternoon and evening, at nearby Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), HPIC is presenting Reset Fest, with live music, food, and fun for all ages. (So far the forecast looks promising – sunny and 70s.) It’s also a chance for you to see and hear about the plans for HPIC’s rebuild (here’s our most-recent report) – architect Matt Wittman will be there to present the design and answer questions. Plus, the celebration is a fundraiser as HPIC, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, starts seeking what it’ll take to rebuild beyond the basic insurance coverage. Be at Riverview for the party between 2 pm and 7 pm next Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SURVEY: Researchers want to know how you get around and how you shop

The UW Urban Freight Lab has some questions for you, if you can spare a few minutes for a survey. Here’s how they explained it in their note asking if we’d consider publishing the survey link:. In collaboration with the Seattle Department of Transportation, we are currently running...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Camp Second Chance residents go shoe-shopping with Fauntleroy Church assistance

We’ve reported before on Fauntleroy Church‘s support of Camp Second Chance, the city-sanctioned tiny-home encampment in southeast West Seattle. The support led to a shopping trip at Big 5 Sporting Goods in Westwood Village on Friday, which provided major discounts for church contributions to help buy shoes for camp residents. Fauntleroy Church volunteer Judy Pickens tells the story:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Personal assistant/ Marketer needed URGENTLY

*THIS IS FOR WEST SEATTLE/WHITE CENTER/SOUTH PARK EMPLOYERS ONLY. We know people from West Seattle work all over the region. But because we are offering this as a FREE service (while others charge for job listings), we must keep it to LOCAL employers only. *NO “BLIND” ADS. Please include your...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy