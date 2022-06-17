ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sonar Software Lays Off Employees as Investors Pull Back from Tech

metroatlantaceo.com
 4 days ago

An Atlanta technology company that symbolized the city's startup...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Metro Atlanta Business Owner Gifts Single-mother Entrepreneur with $1,000

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Comcast Business Executive Jeff Buzzelli Named 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk Chair

The American Heart Association announced that Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, will lead the 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, which will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Battery Atlanta. As chair, Buzzelli will lead recruitment efforts, including an Executive Leadership Team, to raise critical...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity Names Alan Ferguson CEO

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Ferguson as the organization’s President and CEO beginning July 2022. Following a national search, Ferguson was chosen for his extensive experience and expertise in affordable housing. Even as Atlanta Habitat advances its traditional focus on single-family homes, Ferguson will lead the organization to expand upon neighborhood revitalization and place-based strategies.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
metroatlantaceo.com

New Townhomes Coming to City of Marietta

Traton Homes is pleased to announce another Cobb County townhome community coming soon to the City of Marietta. Gates at Hamilton Grove will boast a fantastic location offering 45 two-story townhomes priced from the $400,000s. The VIP Interest List is now open for this community. “We are excited to offer...
MARIETTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Historical Society Names New Board Leadership

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) has announced that Shan Cooper (Atlanta) and David Abney (Atlanta) have been elected to serve as Board Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the GHS Board of Curators. GHS also announced that Dan Cathy (Atlanta), Beatriz Perez (Atlanta), Venessa Harrison (Atlanta), and Jeff Kole (Savannah) have been elected to serve as board members. The new leadership was elected at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Curators held in Savannah.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Two Georgia Gwinnett College Students Win Women in Technology Scholarships

Two Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) information technology students have earned scholarships from Women in Technology (WIT), an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women excel in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields (STEAM). This is the fourth year in a row a GGC student has been awarded this scholarship.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy