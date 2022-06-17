Sonar Software Lays Off Employees as Investors Pull Back from Tech

The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) has announced that Shan Cooper (Atlanta) and David Abney (Atlanta) have been elected to serve as Board Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the GHS Board of Curators. GHS also announced that Dan Cathy (Atlanta), Beatriz Perez (Atlanta), Venessa Harrison (Atlanta), and Jeff Kole (Savannah) have been elected to serve as board members. The new leadership was elected at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Curators held in Savannah.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO