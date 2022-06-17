Sonar Software Lays Off Employees as Investors Pull Back from Tech

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
The American Heart Association announced that Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast Business, will lead the 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, which will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Battery Atlanta. As chair, Buzzelli will lead recruitment efforts, including an Executive Leadership Team, to raise critical...
The Georgia Department of Transportation's (Georgia DOT) Safe Trips in a Connected Transportation Network (ST-CTN) project was selected as an awardee for a US Department of Transportation (USDOT) cooperative agreement to improve transportation and access for those with physical challenges. "One of our goals at Georgia DOT is to put...
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Ferguson as the organization’s President and CEO beginning July 2022. Following a national search, Ferguson was chosen for his extensive experience and expertise in affordable housing. Even as Atlanta Habitat advances its traditional focus on single-family homes, Ferguson will lead the organization to expand upon neighborhood revitalization and place-based strategies.
Traton Homes is pleased to announce another Cobb County townhome community coming soon to the City of Marietta. Gates at Hamilton Grove will boast a fantastic location offering 45 two-story townhomes priced from the $400,000s. The VIP Interest List is now open for this community. “We are excited to offer...
The Georgia Historical Society (GHS) has announced that Shan Cooper (Atlanta) and David Abney (Atlanta) have been elected to serve as Board Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the GHS Board of Curators. GHS also announced that Dan Cathy (Atlanta), Beatriz Perez (Atlanta), Venessa Harrison (Atlanta), and Jeff Kole (Savannah) have been elected to serve as board members. The new leadership was elected at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Curators held in Savannah.
Two Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) information technology students have earned scholarships from Women in Technology (WIT), an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women excel in the science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields (STEAM). This is the fourth year in a row a GGC student has been awarded this scholarship.
