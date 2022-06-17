Join 59News for our 2022 Founders Day Fill the Boot Drive

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If you are out and about around the area on Friday, June 16, 2022, you might want to stop by Beaver, Princeton, and Fairlea for the annual Nexstar Founders Day of caring Fill the Boot Drive.

Starting at 10 a.m., you can find crews from 59 News out at each location, collecting donations.

Each year we ask our viewers for anything they can donate. It all goes towards United Way programs in southern West Virginia. United Way works constantly to help supply local food pantries, and those food pantries need our help once again.

“Over the pandemic, people who never needed to visit a food pantry before had to utilize those services, and so with the increase due to inflation and the cost of gas we are seeing more needs at our local resources,” said Trena Dacal, the executive director of United Way of Southern WV.

We will be out all day until 6:30 p.m.

If you are not able to swing by, you can always make a donation to United Way organizations on their website.

