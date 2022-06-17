ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Måneskin’s cover of If I Can Dream from the Elvis soundtrack

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing it live at the Eurovision finals in May, Måneskin have just shared their cover of If I Can Dream. This excellent new rendition...

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

Austin Butler ‘rushed to hospital’ after finishing filming Elvis: ‘My body started shutting down’

Austin Butler has described how his body “started shutting down” after he finished playing Elvis Presley in the forthcoming biopic.The actor stars opposite Tom Hanks in Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s film about the rock’n’roll singer’s life and career.In an interview with GQ, Butler described how he wrapped filming in March 2021, only to be diagnosed with a virus that has the same symptoms as appendicitis, leaving him bedridden.“I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital,” Butler said.“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”The trailer for Elvis...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Moments Before His Death Preserved in Graceland

Elvis Presley's Graceland still shows the late King of Rock and Roll's mansion just as he left it on the day of his death. Fans can surely recall how Presley had his last breath upstairs at Graceland. Though the mansion can attract tourists who want to see the late singer's home before his death, it has been off-limits to the public.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#If I Can Dream#Italian
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler Plays Elvis’ Actual Guitar At Graceland & Riley Keough Says It Was A ‘Special Experience’

The Presley family has been nothing but supportive of Austin Butler playing the King of Rock and Roll in the upcoming biopic Elvis. Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, revealed on Instagram that she spent time with Austin at Elvis’ beloved home Graceland where the actor picked up the music legend’s guitar and played it. Riley admitted that watching the 30-year-old play Elvis’ guitar was an “overwhelming” experience for her.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Austin Butler shines as he brings The King of Rock ’n’ Roll to big screen in ‘Elvis’

“Elvis” follows rock ’n’ roll superstar Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) as he rises to stardom. The film showcases how the star is financially taken advantage of throughout his entire career by his slimy manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who struggles to pay off his debts to a casino. In Presley’s struggles and booming success, he turns to drugs, eventually leading him to lose his wife and eventually his own life. Ultimately, “Elvis” makes for a tragic movie filled with triumph, heartbreak and, of course, excellent music.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES

